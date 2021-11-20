Americans chasing savage election plot sneak into Italy Mafia prison





ROME One of QAnon’s craziest conspiracy theories has claimed that the US presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump with the help of two small Italian hackers who somehow hijacked a satellite in order to alter the counted results. on American voting machines.

It’s now clear that this bizarre theory wasn’t confined to the darkest corners of the QAnon plot network. The power of the US State Department may have been pushed into action by trying to prove that this was how President Biden stole the election.

An Italian prison official and an alleged hacking mastermind lawyer told the Daily Beast that two Americans had unlawful access to one of the hackers inside an Italian prison known for its mafia inmates in recent years. days of Trump’s tenure in a desperate attempt to drive out this senseless plot.

The prospect of the US State Department working on this theory was first hinted at last June when classified emails were posted about the so-called #Italygate conspiracy, and fleshed out in Jonathan Karls Betrayal’s book. , which scratches the surface of controversy.

So convinced the hackers could have rigged the satellites, Karl says Ezra Cohen, a Pentagon official at the time, asked the US Embassy in Rome to deploy its defense attache to the port city of Salerno. , in southern Italy, to interview pirate Arturo DElia de Eboli and his accomplice Antonio Rossi, who are serving a sentence for hacking an Italian military supply company.

The plot turned out to be false, despite continuing to exist in the dark recesses of the QAanons conspiratorial network and is now the subject of an internal investigation by the Italian Prison Office.

The Daily Beast met with DElias attorney Nicola Naponiello, who confirmed the Americans’ visit and said his client was terrified that people he presumed to be US Secret Service agents were there. to investigate him. He did not agree to be questioned and, in fact, no one should have had access to him without going through me, Naponiello said. It is beyond the absurd.

He says he’s sure the Americans were hoping to convince his client that in fact he had inadvertently triggered the voting machine results and that if he would just admit that it may have happened, they would leave him alone. Instead, DElia called her lawyer who quickly filed a complaint with the prison.

Italians, in their 30s, are convicted of hacking into the computer system of Italian military supplies company Leonardo, Spa. it had nothing to do with American satellites, American voting machines, or any election.

According to Betrayal, a fake heiress named Michele Roosevelt Edwards, who changed her name to Michele Ballarin, and who at one point attempted to save the late Italian airline Alitalia from bankruptcy and negotiate the release of a freighter Somali pirates, hatched the idea and had someone whisper it in Trump’s ear at a party in Mar-a-Lago.

Between negotiating with pirates and imagining plots, Ballarin once unsuccessfully petitioned Italian parliamentarians, promising them $ 100 million to relaunch Alitalia. He didn’t fly. She also ran aground with the freighter, and in fact, the ship’s Ukrainian owners asked then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to cancel it, as her interference only increased the price. of the ransom to 35 million dollars, according to several accounts of the history. .

The Italian Bureau of Prison Investigation focuses specifically on how Americans entered the prison without permission. The first track points to a No-Vax parliamentarian Sara Cunial, an Italian version of Marjorie Taylor Greene, who belonged to the 5-star populist movement at the time and who allegedly accompanied the Americans. She was close to then-prime minister Giuseppe Conte, who had unsuccessfully tried to gain recognition on the international stage by teaming up with Trump. That the favor came directly from him is the subject of at least one part of the Italian prison investigation, which could take years.

LaPresse / Alamy Stock Photo

Cunial was subsequently kicked out of the 5-star party for saying the COVID vaccination was akin to Nazi experiments and called the severe imprisonment of Italians.

DElia gave an interview at the prison with his hometown newspaper, provided to The Daily Beast by his lawyer, in which he described the meeting, saying he was only told that Cunial was visiting the prison and would like to see him. But then a strange thing happened. While we were there, two subjects with American accents approached me, he said. It was clear that they wanted to talk to me separately. I was surprised. They introduced the theme of the American elections, they were about to ask me things but I stopped them. I called the prison police. I reported the case. In short, I tried to project myself. I realized that what was happening in front of my own eyes was absolutely not normal.

He denies having played any role. At first it sounded like a joke. But then it all got incredibly serious, he said. I didn’t steal anything. I did not pass anything on to anyone. I just created malware.

On the day of the visit January 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. only Cunial is listed as a prison visitor. Parliamentarians can visit Italian prisons at any time without a valid reason to check things. Surveillance footage shows, however, that she did not enter the prison on her own, according to a Prison Inquiry investigator who spoke to the Daily Beast on condition of anonymity. The prison investigation identifies three Americans including a lawyer who could have played the role of translator and who were with Cunial that day and whose intention was to question the hacker.

Italian Senator Enrico Borghi, of the PD or Democratic Party, even suggested that Americans could be investigated for espionage. What happened in Salerno prison given that the Prisons Department has a strict protocol regarding inspections, has it been completely ignored? he said in a statement to La Repubblica. How is it possible to have left the competent authorities in the dark? These are elements to be clarified given the importance of history and especially to know what are the reasons which pushed our colleague Cunial to act thus, and by whom it was inspired and what are the international connections.

According to Karls’ book, the US Embassy in Rome reported that the plot was indeed a hoax and that the defense attaché reported to Camp Trump. Neither prisoner had said anything about interfering with the election and their case had no connection with anything remotely implicating the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Karl writes. It is not known whether the defense attaché at the United States Embassy in Rome was actually dispatched to speak to the men in prison.

In fact, according to the ongoing investigation, the defense attaché someone acting on his behalf certainly was. It remains to be seen how they got in and who gave them the keys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/americans-chasing-down-trumps-wild-election-conspiracy-snuck-into-a-mafia-prison-in-italy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos