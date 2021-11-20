US Cooperation With Partners Causing China “Heartburn” -Campbell





WASHINGTON, Nov. 19 (Reuters) –

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19 (Reuters) – Expanding US cooperation with its partners is causing “heartburn” in China, and Chinese President Xi Jinping made it clear to President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting that the Washington’s work to strengthen ties with its allies represented Cold War thinking, according to the White House the Indo-Pacific coordinator said on Friday. Kurt Campbell said the Quad group consisting of the United States, India, Japan and Australia aims to expand cooperation and that Japan has agreed to host a meeting of the group in 2022. Speaking to the American think tank Institute of Peace, Campbell also said that the so-called AUKUS pact, under which the United States and Britain agreed to help Australia acquire submarines nuclear, was an “open architecture” that he expected other countries in Asia and Europe would participate in over time. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Campbell called AUKUS a response to China’s growing military power, which he called one of the most important of modern times, and identified India and Vietnam as “critical” partners for it. the future regional strategy of the United States. He recognized the need for greater US economic involvement with Asia and said it would focus on technology, especially artificial intelligence, and a series of “mini-side” engagements. and multilateral. Campbell said during the virtual meeting between Biden and Xi this week, the Chinese leader made it “very clear that a number of things the United States is doing is causing China heartburn.” “I think at the top of the list are our bilateral alliances strengthening and revitalizing our bilateral security alliances.… President Xi has made it clear that those from the Chinese perspective represent what they would describe as Cold War thinking. . “ Campbell said the meeting with Xi was meant as an “initial conversation,” but did not say when another might take place. The United States is concerned about China’s building up of its nuclear and ballistic capabilities and is eager to persuade Beijing to engage in arms control talks. Campbell said after the virtual meeting, both sides were in “the earliest possible stages” of such a discussion. “It would be fair to say that President Xi has indicated that they will at least engage in this discussion. They would sort of potentially identify who would be the right people for this kind of discussion, and that would involve people on the side. military, perhaps also in other parts of our governments. “ Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Michael Martina, Daphne Psaledakis and Sunsan Heavey; edited by Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

