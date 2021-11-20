Representative Ramthun calls for reclaiming Wisconsins electoral votes, President Donald Trump agrees





State lawmaker calls for overturning Wisconsins 2020 election results.

Representative Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, tabled a resolution on Thursday to retrieve the states’ 10 electoral votes.

I have formally called on the entire legislature to respond to the concerns of the majority of Wisconsin citizens about the integrity of the elections, Ramthun said in a statement. I also offered each office the opportunity to see all the provided evidence used to make the request on request, as well as proposed legislative solutions to ensure that future elections are not tampered with.

Ramthun is one of many Republican critics voting last year in Wisconsin, but he is the first to officially call for the results to be quashed. By comparison, the leaders of the four 2020 poll surveys all said they didn’t want to change the outcome.

It is that time in history where we can correct the course of our state and our nation, to hold accountable those who manipulate our sacred right to vote, Ranthum said. It is incumbent upon us to take a stand and set an example for other states to follow. Accountability demands that if you break the law and seek to fraudulently affect election results, you will not succeed.

Former President Trump on Thursday approved Ramthun’s resolution and asked if other Republicans in Wisconsin would join him.

Representative Ramthun’s resolution details huge amounts of electoral fraud, including 44,272 voters who failed to present proper voter ID (which alone is more than double the margin needed to win), thousands of emails showing election manipulation by Mark Zuckerberg funding, irregularities in declaring voter registration such as 400 voters registered at one address, Wisconsin Election Commission commits crimes by ordering knowingly illegal voting in nursing homes, and much more, the former president said in a statement. Only one state senator must co-sponsor the resolution for it to be put to a vote in each chamber. Which American patriot in the State Senate will step forward?

Despite Trump’s plea, Ranthums’ resolution and demand appear doomed to fail.

Wisconsins’ office of non-partisan legislative counsel earlier this month told lawmakers it was impossible to overturn the 2020 election results.

There is no mechanism in state or federal law for the legislature to overrule certified votes cast by the Electoral College and counted by Congress, the councilors’ office said.

Representative Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, the number two in the state assembly, said Thursday that Ranthum’s request was also banned under legislative rules.

I have always encouraged our members to fully understand the law before introducing bills or resolutions. The resolution discussed here violates the law, Steineke said. The legislature will continue to focus on uncovering any cases of fraud and irregularities in order to ensure the security of the electoral process. No decision will be taken by the Assembly on this resolution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/politics/rep-ramthun-calls-to-reclaim-wisconsins-electoral-votes-president-donald-trump-agrees The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos