Boris Johnson is all at sea for MPs second job

The writer, a former head of the Number 10 Policy Unit, is a senior Harvard researcher

At the moment of maximum power, the seeds of defeat are sown. Boris Johnson admitted he “crashed the car” while defending MP Owen Paterson – something he could have avoided had he bothered to read the standards committee report on Paterson’s lobbying. But he cannot easily get out of the sordid line he has unleashed for second jobs in Parliament. It also cannot bypass the hazard lights that flash above government standards itself.

Looking like a man on the run, Johnson tried to calm things down by clinging to two recommendations made in 2018. The first, which should have been made long ago, is that sitting MPs should be banned from being paid as strategists or parliamentary advisers. . The second is that the time they devote to outdoor activities should be “within reason”. It is more delicate. Who decides how many hours are reasonable? Who controls it? I doubt Johnson has given it much thought: he is just trying to move forward and denying Labor the initiative.

It won’t stop here. Like the spending scandal, the second-job feud will consume both the guilty and the innocent. Already, one MP has attacked another for refereeing football matches. Envy and hypocrisy will march with real indignation in an unfortunate mix that will only make politics even less attractive.

It seems pretty obvious that second jobs should be related to skill, not proximity to power. Beyond that, it becomes more difficult. While I would like MPs to work for their constituents full time, I agree that if democracy works properly, people who have the courage to run for office must also be able to find jobs if the voters kick them out.

Politics needs talent, so I’d rather be represented by someone who can earn a high salary on the outside, like Keir Starmer or Geoffrey Cox, than someone for whom the MP’s salary is more than what he could win elsewhere. But there is no doubt that secure seats breed complacency. The new cohort of Tories is feeling it keenly: some have narrow majorities that don’t give them time for outside activities, and they fear the sleazy will overthrow them in the next election.

This group is an indicator, which owes its seats to Johnson but is not loyal to him in a lasting way. His sudden interest in standards is not convincing, as he dodges the big questions raised by Lord Jonathan Evans, chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life. Appearing before the House of Commons Liaison Committee this week, Johnson seemed barely able to remember what the Business Appointments Advisory Board does, despite overseeing the revolving door between the companies and Whitehall. He again refused to let the independent advisor on ministerial interests investigate the violations without his permission – but could not give a clear explanation.

The impression is that of a Prime Minister who not only does not wish to be held responsible, but does not see why he should be. He wants to move on, knowing that voters think all politicians are there for themselves. But that kind of cynicism only breeds the same thing. The risk is that his approach will only deepen the public’s distrust of MPs who are still, for the most part, honest people doing an increasingly thankless job.

There are good MPs from all parties on the liaison committee. They exchanged glances with each other as Johnson struggled to answer questions in various political areas. He is not a prime minister of “trial crisis”, they seemed to think, but a man who does not do his homework at all. The Paterson case isn’t the first time Number 10 has made a decision without proper thought and analysis. Policies are built on the hoof and dropped again, making it nearly impossible for anyone to predict what the government will do from one day to the next.

We see Johnson unplugged, and it’s no longer fun and chaotic. When Dominic Cummings, his former chief adviser, was in Downing Street, there was a machine, however malicious, to exert a hold. Cummings is openly contradicting the Prime Minister, according to insiders. But now there doesn’t seem to be an effective challenge; just a rush to accomplish the presidential whim.

Most administrations are kept on alert by the opposition. But the Labor Party couldn’t even rally its MPs to defeat the Paterson vote. Starmer’s MPs are as depressed as Johnson’s. The country may need “a serious man for serious moments,” but seriousness without vision is not enough. Many voters feel disenfranchised, and Britain suddenly feels rather small.

The Conservative Party is known to be ruthless in replacing its leaders. The time has not yet come for that; especially because the talent pool is thin. But the halo of invincibility has disappeared, exemplified by the Tories’ sudden reluctance to sit behind the prime minister in parliament.

Everyone makes mistakes in politics. But trust is a precious and fragile commodity. Johnson’s antics have made politics a less attractive career and politicians the subject of even more suspicion, while failing to restore the integrity of public life. The British constitutional system is more of a “state of mind” than a concrete regulation, to paraphrase historian Peter Hennessy. It is based on the “good guy” theory. But those days are over. And while the cheeky Chappie continues to play for a laugh, the inflation monster lifts its head above the pantomime scene.