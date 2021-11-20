Legendary Turkish striker from Sukur becomes Uber driver

Legendary Turkish striker Hakan Sukur now makes a living driving Uber in the United States of America after retiring from professional football.

This was revealed in a compilation by Mirror Football of former elite footballers who are now plying their trade by doing something completely unexpected.

Sukur scored 51 goals for Turkey in 112 appearances, including the fastest goal in World Cup history in just 10.8 seconds at the 2002 tournament in South Korea.

His tournament exploits helped Turkey to finish third, their best performance to date.

At club level, he won the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) with Galatasaray in 2000 and Coppa Italia with Parma in 2002.

Since his retirement from the game, Sukur has made headlines for a variety of reasons, including an arrest warrant issued against him in Turkey that forced him to flee to America.

Now residing in the United States, Sukur told German outlet Welt am Sonntag (via The Star): “I moved to the United States, first running a cafe in California, but weird people continued. to enter the bar.

“Now I drive for Uber and sell books. “

The arrest warrant was issued against his arrest over allegations that Sukur was involved in the Fethullahist terrorist organization (FETO), which is also linked to the failed Turkish government coup in 2016.

Sukur protests his innocence, however, saying: “No one seems able to explain what my role was in this coup.

“I never did anything illegal; I am not a traitor or a terrorist.

“I do not have anything, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan took it all: my right to freedom, freedom of speech and the right to work.

