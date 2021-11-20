Chinese Journalist Does Not Convince No One With Peng Shuai’s “Latest Photos” Tweet Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chinese journalist Shen Shiwei () posted on Twitter Friday, November 19, three images of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai (), saying she shared them in her WeChat Moments, a microblogging section of the popular Chinese communications app. The photos show Peng smiling as she plays with a cat and poses with a Kung Fu Panda figure. “Peng Shuai’s WeChat Moments just posted three last photos and said, ‘Have a nice weekend.’ Her friend shared the three photos and screenshot of Peng’s WeChat Moments,” Shen wrote in the tweet. However, Twitter users were not at all convinced by the post. “Let her appear in public and speak and even better if she is outside of China.” OKAY? No more silly fake news and propaganda from shameless people like you. All the stupid propaganda doesn’t work anymore. OK? ”Replied Patrick Poon (). “She has to do a live video for anyone to believe her. Could these photos have been taken weeks ago and her friend shared them? And why did her friend have to share them? Don’t stand up for something you don’t know much about, ”wrote Twitter user Tommy Walker. A Twitter user by the name of “Reito” zoomed in on a screenshot provided by Shen with the photos of Peng, which shows “Peng’s friend” sending the photos to Shen. In the enlarged image, the WeChat Moments feed that Shen claims to be Peng’s shows the username “Peng Shuai 2” and the biography “Nameless Little Beauty.” “The so-called” friend “with a flag profile picture: upload a screenshot of the user named” Peng Shuai 2 “with a biography: an unnamed little beauty, you know, looks fishy “, wrote Reito. The so called “friend” with a flag profile picture: uploading a screenshot of the user named “2” (Peng Shuai 2) with a biography: (little beauty with no name), you know, looks fishy af pic.twitter.com/7CbGrW9aLJ – reito 1218 (@taromilkcake) November 19, 2021 According to ANC, everything about Peng is still strictly censored online in China. Additionally, in the photo showing Peng holding a Kung Fu Panda figurine, a photo frame shows her posing with Winnie the Pooh, which has been taboo for several years, when the character was used to refer to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (). CNA cites netizens speculating that Peng is conveying the hidden message that she is speaking under pressure and control from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Peng Shuai’s fate and safety sparked global concern after she accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli () of sexual assault and having an extramarital affair with her. On Thursday, November 18, China Global Television Network published an email in English allegedly written by Peng to CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, Steve Simon, in which Peng denied that she was missing or was not. not safe. However, the email only aroused public suspicion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4351252 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos