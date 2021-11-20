Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal agricultural laws sparks reactions on social media | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Friday, November 19, to repeal the three controversial agricultural laws drew rapid reactions on social media. While the Prime Minister has called for the cancellation of the new legislation implemented, netizens have made their own demands and trust us, they are fun. While one social media user asked Prime Minister Modi to pass a law where posting of travel updates on social media is classified as illegal, another called on the government to repeal the license. of all the food vendors that offer weird combinations like Fanta Maggie and bourbon bhel. Check Out Some Of The Funniest Reactions Here! “I ask the government to also repeal this law according to which you must announce to the world on social networks before going on vacation abroad,” wrote a user named Pakchikpak Raja Babu. Likewise, another user by the name of Sagar wrote: “Hopefully PM Modi will now revoke the food licenses of vendors making stuff like Fanta Maggie, Bourbon Bhel, and Redbull Rasmalai. “ Another Twitter user shared a meme calling the organization of protests in Delhi-NCR a great start-up idea. “Starter idea: teach people how to organize protests in Delhi NCR,” wrote a handle meme cry. And obviously, the South Delhi / Bombay memes are there too! “A girl from South Bombay is worried because she thinks Farmer’s Pizza will now be banned due to the repeal of farm laws,” another Twitter user wrote. Another Twitter user, in an apparent dig into high real estate rates in Mumbai, asked Prime Minister Modi if there is a law that can be repealed for a middle class person to get a 1BHK apartment in Mumbai. “Is there a law that can be repealed so that a middle class Indian like me can buy a 1BHK in Bombay,” one Twitter user asked. For the uninitiated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the government’s decision to roll back the three controversial agricultural legislatures that have led to nationwide unrest at Delhi’s borders for nearly a year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modis-farm-laws-repeal-announcement-sparks-social-media-reactions-2411854.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

