Prime Minister Modi has shown magnanimity and political sagacity in withdrawing agricultural laws

Prime Minister Modi, in his nationwide address, announced the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws and apologized to all who suffered. For the past year, farmers, mainly in the states of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been calling for the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws. Farmers staged dharna on all roads leading to the national capital, Delhi and repeated attempts by the central government to resolve the issue out of court bore no fruit as farmers wanted the repeal of the three agricultural laws as a prerequisite for any fruitful discussions to resolve the problems faced by farmers.

Although the application of these agricultural laws was suspended by the Supreme Court a long time ago, it has not led to any reconciliation between the government and the restless farmers. The government has always maintained that it is prepared to discuss anything but the repeal of the three farm laws. It seemed the government was in no mood to withdraw these farm laws no matter what. From time to time, supporters of these farm laws have argued that the reform-induced image of the Modi government would suffer if it succumbed to the pressure mounted by the agitation from the farmers. It has also been said that these agricultural laws will revolutionize the agricultural sector and benefit farmers immensely. But the restless farmers were not convinced and presented their point of view forcefully enough, resulting in a long standoff between the two sides. Finally, today the Prime Minister announced the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws and said that although his government had enacted the agricultural laws only for the benefit of the farmers and he sincerely believed that these laws would improve the lives of farmers, but unfortunately the government has failed to convince the farming community as a whole of the benefits of these farm laws. In his speech, he apologized to all those who suffered because of it. He also announced the establishment of a committee made up of representatives of central government, state governments, agricultural experts, farmers’ representatives, etc. to examine other specific issues raised by farmers. He promised farmers that he would do everything possible to make their lives better and more prosperous.

There is no doubt that the central government has debated, for decades, to address some of the fundamental issues concerning the agricultural sector and many Agri committees and experts have made recommendations along the lines of the three disputed agricultural laws. There are many who want more policy reforms to further liberalize the agricultural marketing sector, but many are arguing for an “entry ban” for businesses. Policy making in any sector must balance the two competing demands with the primacy over growth and prosperity. But when a noisy section of the population expresses serious reservations about any political initiative and continues to agitate relentlessly for months on end, the government must heed the voices emanating from protest sites.

Democracy is elected governments that comply with the wishes of the people and in this sense the decision taken by Prime Minister Modi is laudable because he openly acknowledged the fact that the farmers were not convinced by the arguments put forward by his government. That is why he bowed to the wishes of the people and withdrew the three agricultural laws.

In any parliamentary democracy, each political formation always takes decisions taking into account electoral gains. The same logic is at the origin of the withdrawal of agricultural laws. With elections looming on the horizon in important states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, etc., the cost benefit analysis of the decisions had to be developed by the Modi government. Political constraints must therefore have played a major role in this decision. This decision will bear fruit in these important states which go to the polls and will lead to a realignment of the various parties in the running. In the Punjab, this will remove the main irritant between the two oldest allies and could change the electoral outlook of the contending parties.

There is a lesson to be learned from all political exemptions. Nothing is above the will of the people and decision makers must always keep their eyes and ears open to listen to the masses. No description of politics is sacrosanct, and expert advice should always be weighed against people’s perceptions. In this regard, it can be said that the Prime Minister acted wisely not only in complying with the wishes of the people, but also magnanimously in apologizing to those who suffered because of this decision. Those who show the courage to accept mistakes and make corrections are to be applauded, whatever the reason for their actions. Magnanimity is what is needed in every public authority universally.

The author is the former fertilizer secretary of the Indian government. The opinions expressed are personal.