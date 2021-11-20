Jokowi upset! Still complicated investment bureaucracy





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi expressed frustration with investments in the energy sector towards a transition to renewable energies. He said the bureaucracy to attract investment is still convoluted. He made this statement while giving direct instructions to all directors and auditors PT Pertamina (Perséro) and PLN (Persero) with a number of relevant ministries at Bogor Palace, Tuesday (11/16/2021). Jokowi said a large number of potential investors are keen to invest in Pertamina and PLN. However, the bureaucracy for inviting investment is still heavy, thus diverting the interest of potential investors. “I sometimes want to be mad at something I know, but it’s really hard to do something. Something easy, but why is it hard to do. Why don’t you go take a walk, “he said via the presidential secretariat’s Youtube program. , Saturday (20/11/2021). Jokowi asked his staff to resolve the matter. The reason is that the energy transition towards carbon neutrality 2060 which is launched by the government requires high value investments. PLN, for example, needs a giant fund of around 500 billion US dollars, the equivalent of 7 trillion rupees. In the 2021-2030 General Electricity Supply Plan (RUPTL) alone, PLN estimates that investment needs over the next 9 years will reach IDR 72.4 trillion per year. This means that the funds needed for the next 9 years are at least 651.6 trillion rupees. Meanwhile, the government is targeting oil and gas production to support this energy transition to reach 187 billion US dollars or the equivalent of 2.6 trillion rupees by 2030. Investment is needed to achieve the production of 1 million barrels of oil and 12 billion cubic meters of gas. “Position [kondisi] This must continue to be improved with the professionalism you have, ”Jokowi said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

