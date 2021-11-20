US pledges to deepen cooperation with Turkey (official)

Turkey is a long-standing and valued NATO partner, says US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs



The United States is determined to deepen cooperation with Turkey, and the two countries have so many interests in common, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs said.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu agency during her visit to Turkey, Karen Donfried said that she was relatively new in her position and that visiting Turkey as early as possible was very important to her.

“And it reflects the fact that Turkey is a long-standing and valued partner of NATO. We share so many common interests, and we can do so much together. So I was looking forward to getting to Ankara and to start these conversations in person, ”she added. noted.

Responding to a question regarding the dialogue mechanisms between the two countries, Donfried said the timing of his visit was “right” as it took place after the face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“This conversation led both to agree that we should deepen our dialogue on the many issues we can work on effectively together. So most of my conversations at the Foreign Office have focused on this topic of how we can fill this conversation the two presidents had a concrete proposal. I look forward to continuing this discussion, “she said.

“The dialogue continues very regularly between the United States and Turkey”

As to whether there are any planned high-level US visits to Turkey after his visit, Donfried said, “there will certainly be continued opportunities.”

Recalling the recent high-level Defense Group meeting in Washington, she said: “So I would like to stress that this dialogue continues very regularly between the United States and Turkey. And the next opportunity for this high-level dialogue will be at the NATO Foreign Ministerial meeting, which will take place at the end of November, beginning of December. And certainly, our two foreign ministers will work together in this NATO context on the very important agenda that unites us there.

Stating that the next NATO summit in June 2022 in Madrid will focus on a new strategic direction for the alliance for the next ten years, Donfried said: “I think this offers a tremendous opportunity for states. United and Turkey, along with all of our NATO allies, to think strategically about the regional and global challenges we face today. “

“We are committed to deepening our cooperation with Turkey”



Donfried was also asked about the increased US military presence in Greece, which has caused unrest in Turkey. A letter sent by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after the signing of the National Defense Cooperation Agreement includes the wording “the firm determination of the two countries against actions that threaten peace” , which begs the question of whether the United States is taking a stand with Greece against Turkey.

“I’m so sorry to hear that this has raised concerns in Turkey. It’s because I think deepening the US engagement in any NATO ally is a good thing. the United States is also interested in deepening our cooperation here in Turkey. Certainly, the purpose of my visit is to reflect with our Turkish partners – how is it that the United States and Turkey can work more closely. And I believes that cooperation with Greece must absolutely be seen from this angle.

“You will recall that when President Biden took office he spoke of the return of America and the desire of the United States to deepen our engagement with our key allies, reinvigorate our alliances and partnerships, and c “This is really the spirit of what the United States is doing with its Greek ally. And we are also determined to deepen our cooperation with Turkey,” she added.

Confidence in the resolution

Responding to a question about Turkey’s $ 1.4 billion payment for F-35 fighter jets and ongoing talks about the possibility of a refund or the sale of F-16s to Turkey, Donfried said said, “The United States and Turkey have a strong defense relationship that is multi-faceted.”

She said the Defense Group high-level meeting in Washington this week covered a range of issues, including these topics.

“And I think the important thing here is that there is an ongoing process by which the United States and Turkey are working on these issues. And I am confident that by working together we will come to a resolution,” she added.

“CAATSA’s legislative requirements are different with regard to an ally”

Asked about the lifting of sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and some press reports suggesting a waiver for India’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, Donfried said there was “a lot different pieces in the question you just asked. “

“And a Nord Stream 2, the legislation to which the administration responds has a different acronym, it’s called PEESA [Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act]. And I won’t go into detail on that. “

“Then you mentioned CAATSA [Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act], as regards Turkey, and the S400, then CAATSA in a potential context of an agreement with India, ”she said.

“As far as India is concerned, no decision has been made on this. So I think it is important to be clear about this. But also, the legislative requirements of CAATSA are different as regards is about an ally. So I think it’s also important to understand that India and Turkey are treated differently in this legislation. So it’s a complicated set of issues. But I just repeat that there is no decision regarding India. And I think we shouldn’t put India and Turkey in the same basket when we think about CAATSA And the fact that Turkey is an ally of the United States in NATO , and the legislative implications of this are important to remember in this context. “

Purchase of F-16

Donfried said the United States welcomes Turkey’s interest in purchasing the F-16s.

“And I know that a delegation will be going to Washington soon to continue the conversation on this matter. And we will continue through this technical process to move this request forward,” she added.