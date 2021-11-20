The complexity of bureaucracy, Jokowi: I want to be mad at something easy

Investment in Indonesia is still hampered by classic problems such as bureaucracy, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi admit to wanting to get angry. Additionally, he said many parties were lining up to invest in Indonesia, especially in state-owned enterprises (BUMNs) such as Pertamina and the State Electricity Company aka PLN.

This was conveyed by the president in his directive to the commissioners and directors of Pertamina and the PLN, at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, on Tuesday (16/11), according to a video posted on the Youtube channel of the presidential secretariat. , Saturday (20/11).

“The complexity lies in our bureaucracy and our own state-owned enterprises. Sometimes I want to be mad at something that I know is easy but hard to do, why not go for a walk, ”the president said.

Along with the very rapid changes, Jokowi also urged state-owned companies not to wait for the agreed investment plan. He also stressed that the opportunity to invest in Pertamina and PLN is very wide open, if these managers are open and open the door wide. This openness is also what the President expects from the law on job creation.

He also gave an example, Pertamina, for years the Russian oil company, Rosneft, wanted to invest in Tuban. Where, the value of the investment is estimated to be around 168 trillion rupees, but the realization is only 5.8 trillion rupees, as Jokowi stated.

“But they want it fast, we don’t want it fast,” Jokowi said.

For this reason, Jokowi asked Pertamina and PLN to also calculate the consequences of each entrusted mission, and to be carried out with professionalism. He demanded that state-owned companies do the calculations in a transparent and open manner, with logical calculations and calculations.

“That’s later, if you want a securitization, you will find out that the price is expensive or the price is difficult to securitize,” he said.

In addition, the President also stressed that he did not want the mission to be carried out without verification and control. “Because the mission doesn’t think it’s verified, it’s verified. It’s later if you want a securitization, you will know. For what reason, it’s just because there is a mission that keep getting on board, that’s what to avoid. If I’m too excited, I’ll act, “said the president.

He stressed that PLN and Pertamina must maintain the governance of each mission. They insist that state-owned enterprises no longer “roll” or hide in the name of the assignment. This will have an impact on ineffective governance and supply not true.

“It is the weakness of public enterprises, if there is a mission, it becomes unprofessional, it is there. The weak point is there so that professionalism is lost,” said the president.

Meanwhile, data from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018 shows that corruption is the main obstacle to doing business in Indonesia with a score of 13.8. This results in high costs for doing business in Indonesia due to corrupt practices.

Additionally, the factors that hinder doing business in Indonesia are inefficient government bureaucracy with a score of 11.2, access to finance with a score of 9.2, and inadequate infrastructure with a score of 8.8. . The fifth inhibiting factor is the unstable government policy with a score of 8.6.

On the other hand, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded the investment component in gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices (ADHB) of 1,247.04 trillion rupees in the second quarter of 2021. This means that the The investment contributes 29.86% of the total national GDP of IDR 4,175.84 billion.