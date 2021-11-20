US, Taiwan to Hold Second Round of Economic Dialogue | Joe Biden News





The economic dialogue was launched last year amid increasing pressure on Taiwan from China.

The United States and Taiwan will hold the second session of an economic dialogue launched last year next week amid increasing pressure on the island from China, the State Department said. Friday’s announcement comes days after a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. After the meeting, Xi warned that supporters of Taiwan’s independence from the United States were playing with fire. A State Department statement said US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment Jose Fernandez will lead the second US-Taiwan Prosperity Partnership Dialogue on Monday. economic. He said the dialogue would be conducted under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States, which act as respective unofficial embassies. Our partnership is built on solid two-way trade and investment, people-to-people relationships and the common defense of shared freedom and democratic values, the statement said. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said the virtual meeting would be chaired by Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua and Science and Technology Minister Wu Tsung-tsong. Taiwan hopes the dialogue can eventually lead to a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United States and hailed last year’s inaugural meeting as a step forward. It is as part of the United States’ increased engagement with Taipei under former President Donald Trump that the Biden administration has pursued, to the anger of Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own. The two sides held long-delayed talks on a trade and investment framework agreement practically in July, and Taiwan said it hoped it would be possible to sign an FTA one day. Last year, the Taiwanese government lifted the import ban on pork containing a leanness-improving additive, ractopamine, removing a major obstacle to a deal with Washington, but is due to hold a referendum on the issue in December. Taiwan is one of the major producers of semiconductors, the shortage of which has disrupted supply chains around the world and affected automakers in particular, regarding Washington, which has pushed Taiwan to step up production of chips.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/20/us-and-taiwan-to-hold-second-round-of-economic-dialogue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos