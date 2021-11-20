Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Imran Khan “Bade Bhai” during his visit to Kartarpur; BJP hits back at Congress





Notably, during one of his visits to Pakistan in the past, Sidhu had hugged Pakistani army chief General Bajwa, creating a storm in Indian politics.

Punjabi Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today paid a visit to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. During his visit, Muhammad Latif, CEO of PMU came to welcome him. When Latif said he came to welcome Sidhu on behalf of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sidhu replied that Khan is like his older brother.

The BJP retaliated against the Congress party as well as Sidhu, saying that it is no surprise that the Gandhi family chose Sidhu over Amarinder Singh. Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya said: “Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his bada bhai. The last time he kissed General Bajwa, head of the Pakistani army, he praised him. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? “

Rahul Gandhi's favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his bada bhai. The last time he kissed General Bajwa, head of the Pakistani army, he praised him.

Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?

– Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 20, 2021

BJP chief Sambit Patra said that could not be the case for Sidhu to visit Pakistan and not praise Imran Khan. “It cannot be so that the leader of the Congress and President of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu, goes to Pakistan and does not glorify Imran Khan, does not praise Pakistan… Today Sidhu addressed to Imran Khan as a ‘big brother’ and told him he loved him very much. It is a matter of concern to millions of Indians, ”Patra said.

Patra said that this is a method of the Congress Party that, on the one hand, its leaders like Salman Khurshid, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Rashid Alvi and even Rahul Gandhi abuse Hinduism and hindutva. “On the other hand, Sidhu is making statements in the interest of Pakistan. It is no accident, ”he said.

Sambit Patra claimed Pakistani Minister Shah Muhammad Qureshi declared Hindutva to be a threat to the whole world and he borrowed this idea from Rahul Gandhi’s book.

,,,

-. @sambitswaraj

– BJP (@ BJP4India) November 20, 2021

