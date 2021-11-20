Jokowi wants an improvement in the balance of payments





Until now, Indonesia’s balance of payments has always been constrained by high oil imports. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the government has a big goal of providing surplus to the people of Indonesia Indonesia’s balance of payments which for decades was constrained by high oil imports. Therefore, the president encourages the use of electric cars and electric stoves to reduce the need for oil and gas. “If we can switch it to other energies, for example, all cars are replaced by electricity, all domestic gas is replaced by electricity, because in PLN, over-supply (over-supply) means as the supply of PLN is absorbed, oil imports to Pertamina will fall, “he said. President Jokowi in his direction to the commissioners and directors of Pertamina and PLN, at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Tuesday (16/11) as the video uploaded to the Youtube channel of the presidential secretariat, Saturday (20/11). By optimizing the use of electricity from the PT PLN (Persero), the problem of over-supplying the electricity from the PLN can be overcome, while reducing the consumption of electricity. oil import by PT Pertamina (Persero). If oil imports are reduced, he continued, it will have a positive impact on Indonesia’s current account and balance of payments. “The big goal (goal) is for this country to profit in the form of our balance of payments which we haven’t been able to fix for decades because the problem with our oil imports is too big,” said President Jokowi. Lower oil imports will also allow Pertamina to reduce the need for US dollars in the financial market in order to strengthen the rupee exchange rate. If the rupee’s exchange rate strengthens due to lower imports, the Indonesian economy will be fundamentally more resilient and competitive. “(It affects) our dollar exchange rate because every month Pertamina has to deliver purchases of US dollars to the market in not small, but very large quantities,” he said. President Jokowi also asked the PLN to prepare for an energy transition from fossil resources to environmentally friendly resources (green economy). “said President Jokowi. The President stressed that the transition from fossil fuels to green energies is a necessity that must be realized by all parties, including public energy sector companies such as PLN and Pertamina. Green is a necessity. It can no longer be negotiated, ”said President Jokowi. . source: Between

