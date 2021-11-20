Boris Johnson live news: Latest updates as northern rail powers stripped of takeover





Grant Shapps defends removal of HS2 Leeds extension Ministers cut funding and powers for Transport for the North, in what Labor has described as a takeover in Whitehall after the organization’s furious response to cuts to the government’s integrated rail plan. TfN chief Louise Gittins called the plan woefully inadequate after it was revealed that the Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) project connecting Manchester and Leeds was to be scaled back and the extension of the HS2 high-speed track from Birmingham to Yorkshire was to be abandoned. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said the move was clear evidence of opposition to Whitehall in the north having a strong voice. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has ordered a government review of the migrant crisis. He would be exasperated by the question. Would you like us to tell you about an issue that interests you? Contact us by clicking here Key points Show last update



1637399813 Migrants know they will not be deported ‘ Kevin Saunders, Former Chief Immigration Officer for the British Border Forces [see last post], said migrants crossing the Channel know they will not be deported. He told Times Radio: The problem is, the UK is just too attractive, so people will keep coming when we are very, very attractive. People know they won’t be deleted, which is why they destroy all their documentation. It’s a real worry because we don’t know who the people are, because they destroy all their documents, they don’t give us their real names, where they come from, or anything like that. The biggest draw is these people know that everything in UK is free, they’re going to get an education, medical treatment, money, housing, that’s quite a big draw. Liam jamesNovember 20, 2021 09:16 1637399273 Former border force chief supports offshore treatment of Channel migrants Kevin Saunders, former immigration officer for the British border forces, said migrants from the canal must be treated abroad to allow authorities to reject rejected asylum claims. He told Times Radio: The most efficient way would be to take all the people who have arrived in the UK to an offshore processing center and treat them abroad. This is the only way to prevent people from entering the UK. We saw him try to do it with the French on land, on the English Channel, nothing helped. When asked why it had to be offshore, he replied: People will always come to the UK because they know we will not be able to deport them from the UK when their asylum claim fails. How many have we taken out this year, was it five? Some 30,000 came in and we took out five – really not very good, right? They know that once in the UK they’ve hit the jackpot. Liam jamesNovember 20, 2021 9:07 AM 1637398193 Up to 335 million public money at risk due to dismal checks on Greensill Bank A state-owned bank’s woefully inadequate controls over collapsed financial firm Greensill Capital have put as much as $ 335 million in taxpayer dollars at risk, according to a parliamentary report. The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee found that the independent British Business Bank (BBB) ​​and the Kwasi Kwartengs Business Department (BEIS), which owns 100% of the institution, struck the wrong balance between taking decisions quickly and protect the interests of taxpayers when Greensill was authorized to offer government guaranteed loans during the coronavirus pandemic. Full story of Andrew Woodcock here: Liam jamesNovember 20, 2021 8:49 AM 1637396685 Exasperated Boris Johnson orders review of migrant crisis The Prime Minister ordered a Whitehall review on the migrant crisis and appointed Stephen Barclay, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to oversee the government’s attempts to find workable policies to stem the numbers. Mr Johnson told Tory MPs front and back the problem was a priority and asked for their support if he decided to take more difficult solutions, The temperature writing. Boris is exasperated, an anonymous government source told the newspaper. He sees this as one of his top priorities and fears that after two years there still are no viable solutions. Liam jamesNovember 20, 2021 8:24 AM 1637395337 Boris Johnson withdraws powers and funding from Northern transport agency The government cut the powers and funding of the umbrella transportation authority for the north, following the agency’s furious response to cuts to the flagship Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) project. In a letter to TfN chief executive Martin Tugwell, the Transport Department said it would take sole responsibility for leading future work on the project. Labor described the change as a takeover in Whitehall. Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon said: It was clear that once Transport for the North found its own voice and came up with a Northern Powerhouse Rail plan that the government did not support, it would come to an end . Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said it was clear Whitehall didn’t want the north to have a loud voice. He said he would fight for TfN’s survival. Liam jamesNovember 20, 2021 8:02 AM

