TURKEY Erdogan and Akp refuse funding for Turkish minority schools





Today there are only 22 institutes linked to the Greek, Armenian and Jewish communities. The estimate requires more than three million euros to be allocated in the 2022 state budget. The request of an Armenian deputy was rejected by parliament with a vote to the contrary by the government majority. Institutional crisis linked to the collapse of minorities.

Istanbul (AsiaNews) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denied funding for schools belonging to the country’s minorities: Armenian, Greek and Jewish. A minimum number, only 22 in total, estimated the need at just over three million euros to ensure the smooth running of the school year by covering all costs. However, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) rejected the allocation in a previous request to parliament by Armenian MP Garo Paylan of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), an opposition movement that unites leftist and pro-Kurdish forces. . Schools run by the Armenian, Jewish and Greek minorities in Turkey have for some time experienced serious financial difficulties, exacerbated by the gradual decline in the number of pupils. Hence the initiative of the Armenian deputy Paylan, who presented on November 2 a bill aiming to “increase the resources” in the 2022 state budget of the Turkish Ministry of Education. This is a minimal increase, to allow institutions “in one part of this country” to survive by covering “the cost of teachers’ salaries and the immediate needs of students”. Minority-related schools have around 4,000 pupils and require 40 million Turkish liras (about 3.2 million euros). However, the House, on the recommendation of the governing party (and the nationalist allies of the Mhp) rejected the proposal; the abstention of the Republicans (Chp) must also be underlined. A vote, underline the critics, which once again expresses the “supremacy” of the Turkish Islamic front in the Parliament which “does not give the slightest interest” to the other – admittedly important – components of the nation. This is not the first time that Paylan has experienced this discriminatory approach towards minorities. Before entering Parliament, he was principal of the Armenian Yeilköy School in Istanbul for a long time. In an interview in 2010, he recalled how Armenian schools relied heavily on donations for their survival, while the state increasingly turned off the taps by canceling funding provided by the education ministry. However, for seven years, the demand for at least an additional 2,000 Turkish Lira per student went unheeded and the situation gradually deteriorated. Experts say the problem is the gradual erosion of Turkey’s non-Muslim population, where the percentage of Christians and Jews is 0.1% out of a total of 80 million. A decline that began with the Armenian genocide of 1915, never recognized by Ankara, which was decisive in the demographic upheaval. At the beginning of the last century, there were 1,996 Armenian schools, with 173,022 pupils; of these, 1,251 with over 76,548 students were located in Western Armenia (or Eastern Turkey). Today, there are no more Armenian schools in this neighborhood, and the few survivors operate in Istanbul, amid systematic discrimination and hostile passages in textbooks towards minorities. A 2017 report from the Constantinopolitan Society explains: “Anti-minority references continue to exist in textbooks used for education in Turkey. Turkish identity and nationalism are promoted as core values ​​in the education system, while minority culture is ignored. While textbooks do not include information about the Greek minority, its history and culture, some of them contain discriminatory and xenophobic statements against it.

