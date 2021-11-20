Donald Trump congratulates Kyle Rittenhouse on his verdict and calls him “innocent”





Donald Trump wrote ‘congratulations’ to Kyle Rittenhouse after the teenager was cleared of the murder of two men in Kenosha, Wis., After claiming he acted in self-defense

Kyle Rittenhouse collapses as not guilty verdict read

Donald Trump praised Kyle Rittenhouse after the teenager was found not guilty of murdering two men during racial justice protests.

The former president said it was clearly a case of self-defense on the part of Rittenhouse, who trembled and collapsed to the ground when the verdicts were announced.

“Kudos to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all accusations,” Trump wrote in an emailed statement to supporters.

“It’s called being declared NOT GUILTY – and by the way, if it’s not self-defense, nothing is!”

Jurors declared Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of all counts: two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for injuring a third man and two counts of recklessly endangering security during protests marred by arson, riots and looting on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Donald Trump offered his "congratulations" to Rittenhouse after being cleared of the murder

Picture:

SIPA USA / PA images)

Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and fired a bullet that tore off a piece of the arm of Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.

Rittenhouse has claimed self-defense in a case that has reignited a heated debate over gun rights and the limits of self-defense in the United States.

President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in the 2020 election, tweeted a video last year that appeared to suggest Rittenhouse was a white supremacist, but on Friday he accepted the jury’s decision and urged Americans to respond with it. calm.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans angry and worried, including me, we have to recognize that the jury has spoken,” Biden said.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts

Picture:

Getty Images)

Amid a heavy law enforcement presence, dozens of protesters lined the steps outside the courthouse after the verdict was read, some carrying signs supporting Rittenhouse and others expressing disappointment .

By early evening, the crowd had reduced to a handful and there was no sign of unrest in the city.

“We are all very happy that Kyle can live his life as a free and innocent man, but in this whole situation there are no winners, there are two people who lost their lives and it is not lost at all to us, “David Hancock, a spokesperson for the Rittenhouse family, told Reuters.

