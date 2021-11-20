After Biden and Xi’s meeting, progress on things easy first; Taiwan, geopolitics later

China and the United States will use a rare leadership meeting earlier this week to work on climate and journalist exchanges, but are pushing bigger issues such as the military build-up of the Asia-Pacific until that relations improve, analysts say.

US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday via video conference. Xi defended China’s sovereignty and suggested cooperation while Biden urged reducing the risk of conflict and called on Xi on human rights as well as the fate of Taiwan.

I just think it opens up the atmosphere for cooperation in easy areas but not hard security, said Carl Thayer, Emeritus Professor Emeritus in Asia at the University of New South Wales in Australia. The two countries have been rivals since the Cold War, their actions stimulating or challenging other governments in Asia across the Americas.

The US government views China as a strategic competitor as Beijing seeks to increase its military and economic influence well offshore. The two sides clashed over trade with $ 550 billion in goods subject to higher tariffs than in 2018 and technology secrets as well as regional military hotspots. The two powers sent warships to the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Each side has agreed to ease visa issuance for journalists on the other, reversing restrictions put in place last year.

Then there could be the China-US trade and environment task force agreements, said Yun Sun, co-director of the East Asia program at the Stimson Center in Washington. The two countries signed a joint declaration on November 10 at the COP26 world climate summit to take action to limit global warming over the next decade.

Staying the course on geopolitics

On more sensitive issues, the United States has drawn up plans that could upset China, analysts said.

Biden will speak at a Virtual Global Democracy Summit December 9-10 in front of the leaders of 100 countries. The event aims to promote democracy rather than authoritarian rule, a potential blow against China.

In Asia, Washington is advancing an Indo-Pacific economic strategy this week with visits from US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. China under state surveillance World time news site hit strategy as being 10 years old and without economic pillars.

In the military realm, the United States completed a first anti-submarine exercise in the South China Sea with Japan and had talks with the Philippines on the same waterway, where Beijing has a military advantage over five contenders. to rivals maritime sovereignty, including Manila.

Biden could announce a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics slated for Beijing next year, Sun added, citing a November 16 Washington post opinion piece.

And Taiwan is the sticking point for the two powers to get along better, Thayer said.

All of this other progress really depends on gradually easing tensions over Taiwan, he said.

China is claiming sovereignty over Taiwan and has threatened to seize it by force, if necessary. A survey by National Chengchi University found that most autonomous Taiwanese after the Chinese civil war since the 1940s preferred to maintain the status quo since the mid-1990s. The White House statement following the meeting quoted Biden as saying that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

I will say this is a time when we focus on strengthening the essential assets of the Americas, our people, our economy, our national defense, our democracy to face the strategic competition with China and Russia that will shape our future, Assistant Deputy Secretary Mira Resnick, of the Bureau of Politico-Military Affairs, which is part of the US State Department, said in a statement Tuesday.

More peaks?

High-level meetings such as this week’s Biden-Xi event are unlikely to become a tradition, Sun said. China has delayed the latter due to anger over the United States’ role in Taiwan, she said.

I think this summit was produced just to fill a void, that well, our leaders should probably meet and just to show signs of stabilizing bilateral relations, she said. But I don’t think the American side would want to keep it as a regular mechanism and I think the Chinese certainly wouldn’t want to keep it as a regular program because what if things go wrong?

Working groups established at the Biden-Xi event will follow the leaders’ discussion, but high-level talks are unlikely to occur more frequently, said Oh Ei Sun, senior researcher at the Institute of International Affairs. from Singapore.

Even the warring countries have to maintain certain communication channels, and every once in a while you have to test the channels a bit to see if they are still working, he said.

Beijing and Washington likely recalled actions ahead of this week’s meeting that would anger each other, said Matthew Goodman, senior vice president for economics at the Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies. This momentum is expected to continue in the future, he said.

I would expect that after the leaders meeting the likelihood of any action on either side would be somewhat reduced at least for now, Goodman said.