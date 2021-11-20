Sidhu is once again controversial and allegedly called Imran Khan a ‘big brother’ in the Kartarpur corridor | India News





Gurdaspur (Punjab): On Saturday, November 20, Punjab Pradesh Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the Kartarpur Corridor Integrated Checkpoint at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. His visit comes after another scuffle broke out in the Punjabi Congress over the exclusion of Sidhu’s name from the delegation headed by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi comprising ministers from the state cabinet that visited the Kartarpur Sahib a few days ago (Thursday).

But the controversial politician-turned-cricketer appears to have once again ruffled feathers when he allegedly called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a “big brother”. The relationship between Imran Khan and Sidhu was brought to light in 2018 when the latter attended the Pakistani Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony. Even this time, Sidhu did not hesitate to recognize the role of the Pak PM in opening the hallway. Sidhu said: “With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, this (the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor) has been made possible. “

However, Punjabi Minister Pargat Singh dismissed the controversy saying: “When Prime Minister Modi goes (to Pakistan) he is a ‘Desh Premi, when Sidhu goes he is’ Desh Drohi’ … I can’t call you a brother. . We follow the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev, “

Previously, Imran Khan’s government praised cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu for his role in opening the corridor to the Sikh pilgrimage site Kartarpur Sahib between the two countries.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak Shrine in Gurdaspur district, reopened on Wednesday. In a major decision, the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to reopen the Kartarpur corridor from November 17. It was closed following the COVID-19 pandemic. The 4.7-kilometer-long visa-free corridor connects the Indian border with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019.

Sidhu also told Gurdaspur: “I ask that if you want to change the life of Punjab, we should open the borders (for cross border trade). Why should we go through the port of Mundra, a total of 2,100 km? Why not from here, where there are only 21 kms (in Pakistan)? “

