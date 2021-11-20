BJP’s Amit Malviya tweets video of Navjot Singh Sidhu calling Imran Khan bada bhai





Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a video of Navjot Singh Sidhu, in which the Congress leader can be seen hugging a Kartarpur official and calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai” (oldest brother).

Tweeting the video, Amit Malviya searched Congress and said: “Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his ‘bada bhai’. “

“Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?” »Said Amil Malviya.

In the video posted by Amit Malviya, Navjot Singh, who visited Kartarpur Gurdwara on Saturday, can be seen meeting with an official from Kartarpur.

The official can be heard greet Navjot Singh Sidhu “on behalf of the Prime Minister”. He said: “… we have been waiting for this day for so long.”

In his response, Navjot Singh Sidhu said: “I am honored. He is my older brother … I do not deserve this, but thank you very much.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu was then greeted with garlands and rose petals.

Amit Malviya also mentioned in his tweet the moment when Navjot Singh Sidhu hugged Pakistani Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In 2018, Navjot Singh Sidhu found himself embroiled in controversy when he hugged General Bajwa during his visit to Pakistan for Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. He was then criticized by the former Prime Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh for his “hug”.

Navjot Sidhu vs. Amarinder Singh

The Congressional-led government of Punjab has witnessed political upheaval and a change of guard after Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of the Punjab in September this year. He then resigned from Congress and said he would form his own party before the next parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was chosen as the leader of the Punjab Congress, quickly resigned his post amid cracks with the party. He subsequently withdrew his resignation. He and Amarinder Singh had always been at loggerheads on various issues, which ultimately led to changes in the state leadership of the party.

