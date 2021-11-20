Boris Johnson to turn back on rail, predicts former chancellor George Osborne

Former Chancellor George Osborne predicted Boris Johnson would flip-flop plans to cut northern rail improvements in a general election.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Thursday that the eastern part of HS2 was being demolished while Northern Powerhouse Rail’s (NPR) planned project was downsized.

The Prime Minister insisted that the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) would double the capacity between Manchester and Leeds and triple that between Manchester and Liverpool.

At the same time, he said people cannot have it all at once as pursuing the expansion of HS2 would mean smashing up unspoiled countryside and villages.

Mr Osborne, who served as chancellor between 2010 and 2016 and led the Northern Powerhouse project, said he believed electoral pressures would force the prime minister to change his mind.

Speaking to the Financial Times Paynes Politics podcast, he said: Frankly, I don’t think the high-speed train in the east of England, all the way to Yorkshire, is dead yet.

You got the Labor Party involved very quickly to build it, I think the pressure will increase on the Conservatives because, in fact, there are quite a few fringe seats around Bradford and Leeds.

I think the policy of that over the next couple of years, see well and it wouldn’t be the first time our PM would turn around and come back to promise an eastern part of the HS2, just over a period of time longer.

Mr Osborne said the Prime Minister was lacking in ambition on rail plans, adding: It’s not often that you can say that about Boris Johnson.

He said the proposed program was roughly the same one that had been presented to ministers for a decade.

The main elements of the 96 billion IRP published on Thursday were:

The extension of HS2 from the East Midlands to Leeds has been discontinued. HS2 trains will run on existing lines instead.

NPR between Leeds and Manchester will be a combination of new lanes and improvements to existing infrastructure.

Plans to fully electrify the Midland Main Line and the Transpennine Highway, and modernize the East Coast Main Line.

The Northern Powerhouse Partnership lobby group, chaired by Mr. Osborne, said its analysis of the changes represented a reduction of $ 36 billion from what was originally pledged for the various programs.

Mr Osborne described the fallout from the announcement as a terrible reaction and said: They spent $ 100 billion and got a huge raspberry from everyone.

When asked what he thinks would change Mr Johnson’s mind, Mr Osborne said: I think the economy and the benefits it brings to the north of England, both the eastern part to Leeds but also, crucially, the east-west link from Manchester through Leeds and Bradford, go without saying.

The business community in the North, both Conservative and Labor council leaders in the North, are absolutely clear that this would create the connectivity to allow these metropolitan clusters to thrive and bring economic growth to the North.

He added: In politics, then, often it’s not a fixed position if something hasn’t worked and people haven’t really bought it.

I am thinking of the pressure that the Labor Party is exerting by committing in particular to the east-west line, HS3 or Northern Powerhouse Rail, depending on the name we want to give it.

You know, all of these things are going to work out and basically you will go into a general election period and it will be like, what can you do for the North?

You know, the other side is promising more rail improvements, high speed trains, and I suspect the Conservatives will eventually commit to it again.

It comes as business leaders in the north have written to Mr Johnson urging him to reconsider his decision.

In the letter, the group said: As it stands, we do not believe this plan can deliver the high performing and productive northern economy demanded by a global Britain, nor the leveling that has been identified. as a key objective for your government. .

During a visit to a Network Rail logistics center near Selby on Thursday, Mr Johnson dismissed accusations of broken promises as total garbage, insisting the government would ultimately keep them.

Of course, there will be people who always want everything at once. And there are many people who [going to] say look, what we should be doing is digging huge new railroads through virgin land, smashing unspoiled countryside and villages and doing it all at the same time, he said.

The problem with this is that those extra high speed lines take decades and don’t deliver the commuter benefits I’m talking about. We will eventually do them.



