PM Modi hands India-made light combat helicopters to IAF in UP’s Jhansi

Prime Minister Modi handed over light combat helicopters manufactured by HAL to the IAF to Jhansi from UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over a locally developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to the Indian Air Force in Jhansi. The light combat helicopter incorporates advanced technologies and stealth functions for effective combat roles.

The LCH was designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 meters with a considerable load of weapons and fuel.

Prime Minister Modi also handed the Indian Army drones developed by Indian startups and advanced electronic warfare suites for destroyers, aircraft carriers and frigates to the Indian Navy.

On the last day of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv’ in Jhansi, celebrating the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a factory under Bharat Dynamics, which will be established for Rs 400 crore to manufacture a propulsion system for tank-guided anti-missiles in Jhansi.

ABOUT LCH MANUFACTURED BY HAL

The LCH is a 5.8 ton class twin-engine helicopter with a narrow body and tandem configuration for the pilot and co-pilot / weapons system operator (WSO). It incorporates a number of stealth features such as reduced radar and infrared signatures and impact resistant landing gear for better survivability.

LCH incorporates cutting-edge technologies and is designed to fulfill roles such as destroying enemy air defense, counterinsurgency, search and rescue, anti-tank operations, surface counter-forces, and more.

LCH is a truly made in India product, built with the participation of private industry. LCH production is envisioned through the participation of public and private sector partners. More than 250 suppliers are involved in the manufacture of components, assemblies, tools and test equipment and the preparation of technical documentation, in addition to 70 suppliers involved in the indigenization of various items.

