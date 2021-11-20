Chinese Streamer Banned From All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant For Eating Too Much | World news





Have you ever been punished for overeating? A Chinese live streamer claimed he was banned from a restaurant for doing just that. Known as Mr. Kang, the man told Hunan TV that he was blacklisted at Handadi seafood barbecue buffet in Changsha city, China after a series of binge eating attacks. , according to a BBC report. So what did he eat? Mr. Kang is said to have eaten 1.5 kg of pig’s trotters on his first visit to the restaurant and 3.5 kg to 4 kg of shrimp on another visit. The live streamer claimed that the restaurant discriminates against people who can eat huge amounts. I can eat a lot is this a fault? Mr. Kang told Hunan TV, stressing that he had not wasted any food. The owner of the restaurant, however, said that Mr. Kang made him lose a few hundred yuan every time he went there. He further stated that the live streamer can drink 20 or 30 bottles of soy milk and consume an entire plate of pig’s trotters. And for shrimp, people usually use tongs to pick them up, he (the live streamer) uses a tray to take them all, he added. The owner said that in the future he will ban all live streamers from his restaurant. Meanwhile, news of Mr. Kang’s blacklisting of the Handadi Buffet has garnered more than 250 million views on Weibo, one of China’s largest microblogging sites. However, there have been mixed reactions to the story, with some viewers saying the restaurant shouldn’t be an all-you-can-eat place if the owner can’t afford it, while others feel bad for Mr. Kang. . Mr. Kang is one of several food influencers in Asia, a trend that has grown in popularity over the past decade. The Chinese government recently cracked down on food influencers, with President Xi Jinping focusing on tackling food waste as its crisis remains a growing concern for the world’s most populous country. According to a BBC report, following President Jinping’s post about food waste, social media companies have started taking action against food influencers. Now people searching for keywords like eat live or eat slowly are getting warnings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/chinese-live-streamer-banned-from-all-you-can-eat-restaurant-for-eating-too-much-101637395699922.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos