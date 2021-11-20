To directors of Ahok and Pertamina-PLN, Jokowi reminds fossil fuel





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi informed the commissioners and directors of PT Pertamina (Persero) and PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) on Tuesday 16 November 2021. Pertamina President Commissioner Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ah OK seemed to follow the instructions. Read also : Balance of payments surplus 10 billion dollars On this occasion, Jokowi explained the picture of drastic global changes and is expected to affect the functioning of the two state-owned enterprises. The conclusion was drawn at two international meetings, including the G20 summit and the COP26 in Glasgow some time ago. “It’s more and more like this, it is predictable that one day the so-called fossil fuels will stop the use of fossil minerals at some point,” Jokowi said in a video uploaded to the secretariat’s account. presidential, Saturday, November 20. , 2021. Read also : The reason Jokowi fired a Pertamina official According to him, this question must be a concern because in the current state, the activity of the public company is still linked to energy of fossil origin. For example PLN whose use of coal is still very important, as well as Pertamina whose activity is still in the field of oil and gas. “Inevitably, this will also be affected in the future,” Jokowi said. The future landscape of energy use, Jokowi said, is leading to an energy transition, for example from the use of fossil fuel vehicles to electric vehicles. The transition is expected to start soon in Europe and other countries. The transition will not only take place within the framework of inter-company and bilateral cooperation, but will be expressed in the form of laws or regulations. Therefore, he called on all parties to prepare. In addition, according to Jokowi, the energy transition cannot be delayed. Under these conditions, he asked two companies to start preparing a big plan of what the energy transition would look like, for example in one year, five years, up to ten years. The plan should be stated in concrete and detailed form. “Not just the macro, but the details of the plan are in Pertamina, there is also PLN. There must be. And the time that is still available, the time that is still there, use it as best as possible. strengthen the foundation towards the transition, ”Jokowi said. The transition to green energy, Jokowi said, must happen and cannot be negotiated. According to Jokowi, it is the duty of the commissioners and directors of Pertamina and PLN to find the cheapest technology. “The task is there. And it’s a fast-paced job. Because whoever can take on the role ASAP, it will benefit,” Jokowi said. CAESAR AKBAR Read also : Jokowi brings together PLN officials – Pertamina discusses green energy roadmap Always update the latest information. Watch the latest news and some news from Tempo.co on the Telegram “Tempo.co Update” channel. Click on https://t.me/tempodotcoupdate join. First you need to install the Telegram app.

