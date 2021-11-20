Here are some of Prime Minister Modi’s controversial policies, reversals | India News





New Delhi: Driven by huge terms in consecutive general elections in 2014 and 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed through many controversial policies. Here are some of his aggressive decisions, some of which backfired. AGRICULTURAL REFORMS

Modi’s goal of attracting private investment into India’s huge agricultural sector through three laws, enacted by parliament in late 2020, sparked the country’s longest agricultural protests. Multiple rounds of talks between farmer groups and the government failed to end the unrest, as tens of thousands of protesters in tractors, trucks and SUVs blocked roads leading to New Delhi. Ahead of elections in some large rural states, Modi said on Friday he was repealing the laws. The announcement came on the anniversary of the birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. Many of the farmers camped near the capital are Sikhs from the Punjab, who are voting early next year. One of the other states where elections are scheduled and where Modi faces backlash in some pockets is Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous.

‘DISCRIMINATORY’ CITIZENSHIP LAW

In late 2019, Modi’s government secured parliamentary approval for a citizenship law that critics say undermines India’s secular constitution by excluding Muslim migrants from neighboring countries. The law grants Indian citizenship to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 2015. The United Nations human rights office said the law, which led to a wave of protests in parts of the country, including sit-ins in New Delhi, was “fundamentally discriminatory in nature.” Cashmere

After a resounding election victory in 2019, the Modi government revoked Kashmir’s special status in an effort to fully integrate the Muslim-majority region into the rest of the country. It also divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories under the direct control of New Delhi. To contain the protests, the administration arrested many political leaders in Kashmir and sent scores of other police and paramilitary soldiers to the Himalayan region also claimed by Pakistan. LAND ACQUISITION DECREE

In 2015, Modi left a decree that made it easier for companies to buy land after failing to gain support from opposition parties. This meant that defense, rural electrification, rural housing and industrial corridor projects continued to require the consent of 80% of affected landowners, as expected. This policy had united disparate opposition parties and Indian farmers in protest. DEMONÉTIZATION

Modi stunned the nation on the night of November 8, 2016, announcing a plan to ditch the 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes, a demonetization campaign he said would uncover unrecorded wealth and counterfeiting. The sudden implementation of the move sparked chaos, forced people to queue in front of banks to redeem the now banned banknotes, and killed many cash-dependent businesses. The economy was just wrapping up the shock when it was hit again by the coronavirus pandemic.

