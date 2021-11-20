BJP criticizes Navjot Singh Sidhu for his commentary on Imran Khan. He answers | Latest India News





Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu responded on Saturday to criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his comments on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib.

BJP attacked chairman of the Punjab congressional unit after Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly called Imran Khan his “older brother” and claimed that the big old party saw terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva but find a “bhai jaan” in Pakistan PM. It was a reference to the statement by Congress leader Salman Khurshid in his latest book.

An alleged video of Sidhu hosted by a Pakistani official on behalf of the Pakistani Prime Minister went viral on social media in which the Congress leader is heard saying Khan was like a “bada bhai” to him and that he loved him a lot.

“Let the BJP say whatever it wants …” Sidhu said later.

# WATCH | Gurdaspur, Punjab: Head of State Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu responds to questions about BJP allegations he called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a “big brother”. He says: “Let the BJP say whatever it wants …” pic.twitter.com/QU0mY4Nd1v

– ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Read also | PM decide to repeal agricultural laws at start of new chapter: Sidhu

Punjabi Minister Pargat Singh also defended Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comments about the Pakistani prime minister.

When PM Modi goes (to Pakistan), he is a desh premi (patriot). When Sidhu leaves he is desh drohi (traitor) Can’t I call you brother? We follow the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev, said Pargat Singh, quoted by ANI news agency.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said this was a matter of serious concern for India and said there was a broader view at work. Patra said this was part of the policy of appeasement of Congress, as the party still believes there is a section in India that will welcome praise for Pakistan. There are no such people in India however, he added.

Read also | Kartarpur Corridor reopens for pilgrims

Patra noted that Punjab is a border state where Pakistan is trying to stir up unrest and said it needs mature and patriotic leadership. Sidhu is not good for India and the Punjab deserves better than him, he said.

BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya also shared the video on Twitter.

“Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his bada bhai. The last time he kissed General Bajwa, the head of the Pakistani army, he praised him. Surprising that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? ”Malviya posted.

India reopened the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 17, before Guru Nanak Jayanti and a number of Punjab pilgrims, including politicians, visited on the anniversary of the founders’ birth. of Sikhism.

The corridor of Kartarpur Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, at Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/bjp-slams-navjot-singh-sidhu-s-over-his-imran-khan-comment-he-replies-101637404914792.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos