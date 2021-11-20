Jokowi says oil imports are too big

IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo stressed that imports of oil into Indonesia were too high. For this reason, he asked the board of directors and the commissioners of PT Pertamina (Persero) to immediately switch to renewable energies.

According to him, if the energy transition does not take place, the impact will be on the balance of payments and the exchange rate of the rupee. Even so, Indonesia’s energy supply is still dominated by 67% coal, 15% oil and 8% gas.

“The big goal is for this country to benefit in the form of a balance of payments, which we haven’t been able to resolve for decades because the problem is that our oil imports are too large,” Jokowi said. , quoted by the cabinet secretariat. YouTube, Saturday (11/20/2021).

In addition, Jokowi said that if the import is too large, it will affect the rupee’s exchange rate, as every month Pertamina has to buy large amounts of dollars in the market to import oil.

He therefore wants renewable energies to be developed to replace fossil fuels. In this way, the use of oil will be reduced, as well as its imports.

“But the problem is, it’s there. Now it’s your job, ladies and gentlemen, what are the steps. What can be done quickly. If it’s not resolved, our balance of payments won’t will never be fair, ”he concluded. (TYO)