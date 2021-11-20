Boris Johnson defends rollback of HS2, says ‘megalins’ would take longer and cost more





Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a train journey through the Black Country The prime minister said he would be able to speed up upgrades using existing tracks instead of just building “megalins” that “destroy” pristine countryside and villages. It comes after the government’s Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) was widely criticized for removing the high-speed line from Birmingham to Leeds, with the line now ending at East Midlands Parkway, which is 10 miles outside from Nottingham. The plan also included agreeing to support in principle the Midlands Rail Hub, a series of programs costing $ 2 billion that aim to reduce congestion across the region. Mr Johnson told the Express & Star that the high-speed line from Birmingham to the East Midlands is great news for West Midlands residents as it will significantly reduce journey times. When asked why he had downgraded the route to Leeds, having previously committed to building the HS2 in its entirety, he said: People really need it and what the benefits would be. “You can still argue for massive excavations across virgin countryside, villages and estates, destroying them to build new lines. “I think the smart thing to do is build a new line and use the existing line when you can. That’s what we’re doing here. “We are building a lot of new lines, from Crewe to Manchester, the Northern Powerhouse line from Warrington to Marsden and from Birmingham to Nottingham. So that’s three big pieces of new line.” Boris Johnson crossed the Black Country on a train with Grant Shapps and Andy Street The Prime Minister added: “The whole point with this approach is that it moves everything forward and gives us a system that is much more commuter friendly and more responsive to the needs of commuters. “If we had tried to do everything with these megalins, it would have taken at least a decade longer and would have been very expensive. “What we can achieve are the same travel time savings virtually everywhere, as well as massive increases in capacity. “ Mr Johnson said a new contactless payment system, which is expected to be phased in at stations across the region over the next three years, would result in lower fares and increased use of trains. “The people of the West Midlands want a commuter type network like they did in the South East, and that is what we are doing here,” he added. West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the IRP proved the government supported the West Midlands. He said HS2 from Birmingham to Manchester would free up capacity on the existing line to New Street from Wolverhampton, while the Midlands Rail Hub would help address capacity issues crossing the Black Country to Birmingham Moor Street. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the government is committed to “working” to fund the Midlands Rail Hub, which has been a major boost for the region. Regional transport body Midlands Connect expects the hub’s projects to cost $ 2 billion and is currently preparing a business case to submit to ministers next year.

