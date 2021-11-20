Farm laws: why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled back frustrated reforms

Through Soutik Biswas, correspondent in India for the BBC

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal controversial farm laws is both a strategic and political decision and a belated admission of its haste, authoritarianism and lack of legislative insight.



Photo: AFP

Laws to deregulate the market sparked an unprecedented storm of protests in the states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and posed a real challenge to Modi.

They had mobilized farmers and civil society in the Sikh majority Punjab and quickly spread to parts of Uttar Pradesh, states that will see key elections early next year. Taken aback, Modi’s government called out the protesters by names and stubbornly stood by its position.

The BJP, which had not foreseen such a backlash, tried to appease the Sikhs. Much of its executive meeting earlier this month was devoted to appeasing the sentiments of the community: increasing the farm budget and crop prices, reopening a historic corridor to one of the holiest shrines in the world. Sikhism in Pakistan, a new investigation to punish those responsible for the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

In addition, the government was clearly becoming nervous about the growing alienation of the Sikh community from the laws.

The story contains dark lessons in Punjab, a strategic border state: A violent separatist movement in the 1980s was fueled by a similar estrangement from the community.

There have been warnings from party loyalists that Sikhs “should not be disturbed,” Satyapal Malik, former BJP vice president and current governor of Meghalaya state, said in October, adding that the community had risen against the government and even the powerful empires in the past.

By repealing the laws, Modi hopes to regain the confidence of farmers in general and Sikhs in particular.



Photo: AFP

The jury is out on whether that will increase his party’s chances in future state polls. Things are not going well: prices are rising, unemployment is rampant, an already faltering economy is trying to get out of the pandemic slowdown.

Farmers are angry, and in Uttar Pradesh the BJP’s own leaders have been accused of violence against farmers. In the Punjab, party leaders have faced violent protests during election campaigns for local elections.

“When things are not going in your favor, you make a move to deprive your opponents of the advantage of the emerging situation. The decision to repeal farm laws aims to do so in several ways,” Rahul Verma, a a member of the Delhi-based Center for Policy Research think tank, said.

Many doubt that this decision will benefit the BJP much in the election. In Punjab, the BJP can expect minor gains, if at all. In western Uttar Pradesh – which elects 60 to 80 of the 403 state assembly lawmakers – the party could reap profits.

By stopping a possible decline in seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP hopes to win the benchmark state “comfortably” and stand in the 2024 general election on a solid footing.

With respect to agricultural laws, the repeal reveals the BJP’s lack of legislative insight. Much of Modi’s supposedly bold reforms that have been bulldozed by parliament are blocked: his government has failed to implement a land acquisition law; rules for new labor laws and controversial citizenship laws have been delayed.



Photo: AFP

Much of the blame must lie in the party’s failure to engage with the opposition in parliament and the rush to legislate.

In the short term, Modi’s supporters are likely to feel abandoned by a leader they perceive to be bold and decisive. The opposition will feel emboldened. The aura of invincibility built around Modi’s leadership also suffers from a notch; What is clear is that mass protests can further piss off a government that rules with a brutal majority in Delhi and faces little resistance from a weakened opposition.

Modi is adept at turning the narrative in his favor, so that his political communication on hindsight in the days to come will be keenly heard.

As for those who had supported agricultural reforms, it is still a salutary lesson that good economics often leads to bad politics. Especially when there is a lack of trust between key stakeholders and the government; and the policy is partisan, not consultative.

– BBC