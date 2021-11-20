Trump’s picture book, Our Journey Together, to be released next month





NEW YORK >> Donald Trump’s first post-White House book will be, like so many about it, a departure from other former presidents.

Trump publishes a hardcover collection of hundreds of photographs of his administration, with his own captions, some handwritten. “Our Journey Together” is slated for December 7, but not via a traditional New York publisher. Instead, it will be published by a new company formed by his son Donald Trump Jr. and campaign assistant Sergio Gor, Winning Team Publishing.

“Our trip together” presents unforgettable moments of our stay in Washington: construction of the southern border wall; reduce US taxes; confirm nearly 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court judges; rebuild our army; creation of the Space Force; deal with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin and many other world leaders, ”the former president said in a statement today.

While Barack Obama, George W. Bush and other recent Trump predecessors wrote memoirs and announced multi-million dollar deals with Penguin Random House and other publishing houses shortly after leaving office , New York editors have resisted working with Trump, especially after January 11. 6 siege of the United States Capitol by some of its supporters. Simon & Schuster dropped a book by one of Trump’s supporters, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, and faced widespread anger within the company for making a deal over the memoir of the vice president of Trump, Mike Pence.

Trump has at times referred to the publication of a memoir, “the book of all books,” but has otherwise given interviews to Michael Wolff, Jonathan Karl of ABC News and others writing about him. If he were to publish a dissertation through Winning Team, it would be a test of how a new publisher could handle the sales and distribution of a book that could well sell millions of copies.

The Winning Team Publishing website offers few details – no headers or lists of books outside of Trump. (“Official Merch” is “coming soon”). Gor declined to discuss the winning team’s plans, but said other writers have been signed. Winning Team Publishing continues a wave of conservative impressions, including the Daily Wire’s DW Books and All Seasons Press, formed this year by those who claim to be “silenced” by mainstream publishers.

Trump’s statement included a link to the company’s website, where the book can be pre-ordered for $ 74.99 in standard size (the new photo books are known to sell for between $ 40 and over $ 150) and 229 , $ 99 for a signed copy. “Our Journey Together” is also listed on Amazon.com, which founder Jeff Bezos Trump has often attacked, although on Friday noon it was not available for purchase. According to Amazon, the book is 320 pages long, with a suggested reading audience of 12 and older.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.staradvertiser.com/2021/11/19/breaking-news/trump-picture-book-our-journey-together-coming-next-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos