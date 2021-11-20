Joe Biden-Xi Jinping summit is a gift for China

President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)



President Biden rewards a hostile China.

Asd you think your Zoom calls are important. On the evening of November 15, President Biden spoke on video for three and a half hours with Chinese autocrat Xi Jinping. The “virtual summit” was held online because Xi has not left China since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago. According to the official readings of the conversation, Biden and Xi spoke warmly to each other. They have covered a lot of ground, from ICBMs to global energy supplies. They took the first steps towards improving relations between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The global media amplified this official message. “The Biden-Xi summit was actually kind of a big deal,” reads big titleinSlate.

Do not believe it. Biden’s meeting with Xi Jinping was less constructive and more damaging than his in-person visit with Russian Vladimir Putin in June. At least Biden got something, however insignificant, out of that earlier encounter with authoritarianism. The United States and the Russian Federation issued a briefjoint statementon nuclear “strategic stability”. They established a “strategic stability dialogue” which “would lay the foundations for future arms control and risk reduction measures”. The dialogue started inSeptember. Will it go somewhere? Probably not. But the mind-numbing diplomatic process has begun. And that involves real people, who meet in real five star hotels, in real European cities.

This is not the case with China. The only thing Xi gave Biden was a promise to commit to the future. The virtual summit was vaporware the promise of a possible conversation that doesn’t yet exist and probably never will. At a Brookings Institution event on November 16, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the two heads of state decidedto “seek to start moving the discussion on strategic stability forward”. Try saying that diplomatic tongue twister three times faster. It is the equivalent of a competitor onThe single persongushing, “I think maybe I’m starting to fall in love with you.” I translate Sullivan’s gibberish this way: Xi and Biden had a conversation about having a conversation about China’s growing stockpile of nuclear warheads and the threat it poses to global security and not. -proliferation. Nothing more.

It does not even reach the level of negotiation for the sake of negotiating. It’s about having negotiations for the sake of. . . well what exactly? Talk a little more? Remind Xi of all the good times he had on the phone with Biden ten years ago? Apparently, at the start of the discussion, Xi used a friendly idiom to describe the US president. Whoop-de-do. Does this signal a significant change in China’s behavior on trade, the pandemic, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, North Korea and Taiwan? Of course not.

On the contrary: China’s most powerful, ideological and despotic leader since Mao Zedong took this opportunity to remind the US president that the only guarantee of good relations with the PRC is to get out of the way. More worryingly still, Xi Jinping repeated his threats against Taiwan, but with a twist,saying, “We are patient and ready to do everything we can to work towards the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity, but if the separatist forces provoke and force the problem, or even cross the red line, we will have to take action. decisive. “He also said that the United States is playing with fire. And” anyone who plays with fire will get burned. “

Obama veterans who work for Joe Biden are struggling to enforce red lines. Xi Jinping does not. He used similar language in 2017,WarningThe Hong Kong people do not question the sovereignty of the mainland and the control of the Chinese Communist Party. And, of course, when a protest movement emerged in Hong Kong in2019, Xi crushed it.

Also notice how Xi blames Taiwan for cross-strait tensions even as his air force violates Taiwanese airspace withimpunity. His message is that China’s policies will remain the same and that it is Biden’s responsibility to bring Taiwan under control and not provoke the mainland. Some “friend. “

Journalists close to the administration emphasize the personal exchanges between Biden and Xi rather than the content, or lack thereof, of the meeting itself. “Monday night’s discussion touched the foundation of what matters most in US-China relations,”wroteDavid Ignace of theWashington post, “and that was at least the start of something that could reduce the risk of a global catastrophe.” If Monday was really a start, it didn’t bode well. Ignatius himself quotes Biden collaborators “who recalled that when the two men met in Sunnylands, Calif., In 2013, while Biden was vice president, the Chinese leader raised the possibility of new preventive measures. crises between the two countries. Little has resulted from this opening.

Less will come from this one. The Vaporware Summit was a throwback to an earlier model of Sino-U.S. Relations: the two nations are playing nicely and claiming that one is not at each other’s throats. It was also a reminder that since the fall of Afghanistan, President Biden has despised Chinese hawks for Chinese doves. The Economistreportsthat in early September, as the administration recovered from its ignominious and self-inflicted defeat in Central Asia, Xi Jinping “was shockingly irritable at the start of a phone call with Mr. Biden.” Then, at the end of September, the United Statessanctionedthe exchange of Meng Wenzhou, an imprisoned Huawei executive, against two Canadian businessmen held hostage since 2018. On October 7, Jake Sullivanmeetwith Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi in Switzerland to find areas “where the United States and the PRC have an interest in working together.” And on November 10, the United States and China issued a joint statementstruggleclimate change.

Words on a page. Another statement that China will ignore. The summit was a gift to Xi as he consolidates power ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing and his anticipated (and unprecedented) third term as head of China. Biden did nothing to charge China for its pandemic coverage. He did not increase the defense budget in real terms. he has no furtherlimitChinese investment in the US economy. “Chinese leaders still want investments and technologies from the West,” writes theEconomists correspondent, “but they think it is in decadent decline and are disconnecting from Western norms and ideas.” The American leader did nothing to make them think otherwise.

This column was first published inWashington Free Beacon.