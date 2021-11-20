Culture should guide Indonesia’s development





Jakarta, Gatra.com – The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) through the General Directorate (Ditjen) of Culture officially reopens the theme of National Culture Week (PKN) 2021. a gave birth to a vision for sustainable development in Indonesia. Opening the event, President Joko Widodo said that in fact there is a lot that can be learned and referenced from the past knowledge and wisdom of the nation’s ancestors. According to him, the knowledge and wisdom of the past constitute a cultural heritage rich in wisdom and knowledge. “This heritage of wisdom and knowledge cannot be explained by modern methodologies, this is precisely what our obligation is to wisely examine all of these cultural heritages in modern reasoning, in a methodology that we have developed ourselves – same, “said President Jokowi in his statement on Saturday. (20/11). ). President Jokowi also said that the ethnic diversity, customs, religion, community character and all the challenges faced by the ancestors of the Indonesian nation in the past have given birth to life sustaining solutions. The solution manifested itself in art and culture, one of which was herbal medicine and other sciences at the time. Therefore, the president called on the public to preserve and protect biodiversity, including the natural genetic material of Indonesia. This wealth is beneficial for inclusive and sustainable development. “In addition to preserving and learning about the culture of our ancestors, I also ask that we continue to understand our nature, which is both very rich and complex. Do not rush to conclude that a custom or custom of our people is neither good nor bad, it could be simply because we could not explain it scientifically, “he said. Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbudristek), Nadiem Anwar Makarim, also approved the mandate of the president. Nadiem said that PKN has become a momentum to unite the movement through culture. Nadiem also highlighted the spirit contained in the PKN 2021 theme. According to him, Cerlang is a guide to finding answers to various challenges. Meanwhile, it is the Light that leads to the future. “Now is the time for us to seek a lamp, to walk together in the light towards a growing Indonesia and a resilient Indonesia,” said Nadiem. Reporter: Ucha Julistian



Publisher: Rosyid

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gatra.com/detail/news/529024/pendidikan/kebudayaan-diharapkan-jadi-pandu-pembangunan-indonesia- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos