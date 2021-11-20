Douglas Ross must now convince Boris Johnson and Priti Patel to do an about-face on drug reform – Record View





Scottish Tories have belatedly converted to the idea that drug consumption rooms should be part of the response to the country’s drug-related death crisis. All the other major political parties think it would be a saving step. Most experts and those who work with them agree. An average of four people per day die from the effects of drug abuse. Everything must be done to solve this nightmare in which drug consumption rooms are a key part of the solution. The Daily Record has long supported the introduction of drug consumption facilities in Scotland, so we are encouraged that the Scottish Tories have abandoned their stubborn opposition to the plan.





(Image: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

The international evidence, which has been repeated in these pages and in both parliaments, is that they operate with little disruption to the local community. However, their introduction hangs on the obsolete Drug Abuse Act 1971, which is UK-wide legislation reserved for Westminster. Successive home secretaries have refused to accept a change in the law that would allow medical professionals to oversee the use of safe consumption rooms without fear of prosecution. If Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is to make an effective contribution on the issue, he must persuade Home Secretary Priti Patel and Boris Johnson to change their stubborn stance. Positive rumors from the Scottish Conservatives on drug reform are welcome. But talking is cheap compared to action and that is what is required of Patel and Johnson to stem the tide of drug-related deaths in Scotland. A fitting farewell The Galaxy of Football Greats at Walter Smith Memorial shows just how much he was considered a man and football coach. Sir Alex Ferguson, Gordon Strachan and Frank Lampard were among those who paid tribute to a gaming giant. The presence of his former rival Neil Lennons showed that respect for this footballing gentleman crosses all borders. Walters’ record for success speaks for itself. He cut his teeth as a successful assistant to Jim McLean at Dundee United before becoming part of the Graeme Souness revolution at Rangers.





(Image: Tony Nicoletti / Daily Record)

When Souness left, Smith finally won 10 league titles in two stints at Ibrox, a phenomenal feat. He was also an excellent Scottish boss who was respected around the world. Former national team boss Craig Brown spoke for many when he said simply: He was a great guy. Scotland has produced many brilliant managers over the years. Walter was up there with the best of them. Don’t miss the latest news from across Scotland and beyond – Sign up for our daily newsletter here .

