Preview: Kasimpasa vs. Fatih Karagumruk
Sports Mole provides an overview of Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig clash between Kasimpasa and Fatih Karagumruk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.
In trouble Kasimpasa host an out-of-shape Fatih Karagumruk Sunday in an Istanbul derby in Turkish Super Lig.
The Apaches are 18th in the standings and three points from safety, while their visitors are eighth and two points behind a European place.
Match preview
We are only in November but Kasimpasa is already in his third manager of the season, with Hakan Kutlu replacement Cihat Arslan last month.
Kutlu, who was in charge of relegated Denizlispor for three months last season, is tasked with preserving the high-level status of a team that has played in the Super Lig since 2012.
The 49-year-old beat Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 in his first game in charge, before heading to the international break with a 2-0 loss to Gaziantep.
Kasimpasa have recorded just two wins in 12 league games this season and have lost seven of their last nine, but eight of their nine points have come at home.
The Apaches won 3-2 in their last meeting against Fatih Karagumruk in February, with Yusuf Erdogan net twice.
While Kasimpasa’s managerial hotseat is very volatile, Karagumruk seems to have an exciting project under 32 years old. Francesco Farioli.
The Italian has transformed the Istanbul squad into an attractive possession-based side that look set to fight for a place in Europe this season.
However, Karagumruk entered the international break in his worst form of the campaign and has taken just two points in his last three games.
They conceded an 88th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Galatasaray a fortnight ago, as a win would have placed them in the top four.
Farioli will be eager to find his way back to victory against his city rivals, as they host league leader Trabzonspor next weekend.
Shape of Turkish Super Lig Kasimpasa:
Form of the Turkish Super League of Fatih Karagumruk:
Team news
Kasimpasa will be without Valentin Eysseric, who is suspended following his red card against Gaziantep before the international break.
Midfielder Loret Sadiku was sent off injured in the second half of this game, which means he is uncertain for this game.
Best striker Hope Bozok, on loan from French club Lorient, has scored two goals in his last three matches.
by Fatih Karagumruk Jimmy durmaz picked up his fourth yellow card of the campaign against Galatasaray, meaning he is suspended, but Derrick Luckassen comes back from his ban.
Burak Bekaroglu, Yann Karamoh and Medhi Benatia all suffered injuries in this game and should therefore be missed.
No player has scored more Super Lig goals this season than the midfielder Andrea Bertolacci (seven), who has already recorded his best tally for a single campaign.
Possible starting line-up from Kasimpasa:
Tekin; Yildirim, Donk, Bruma, Elmali; Travnik, free; Erdogan, Hajradinovic, Engin; Bozok
Possible starting composition of Fatih Karagumruk:
Viviane; Hedenstad, Luckassen, Zukanovic, Erkin; Bertolacci, Biglia; Musa, Mor, Borini; Pesic
We say: Kasimpasa 1-1 Fatih Karagumruk
Hakan Kutlu will have been grateful for the two week break which allowed him to implement his ideas at Kasimpasa and he will be looking forward to a home result against a Karagumruk side going through a rough patch. We can see this end level.
