China’s Terrifying Armageddon War Warning: Ten Times Worse Than Worst Nightmares | World | New

China expert warns against Taiwan intervention
The Chinese military now has the capacity to invade Taiwan or nearly so, according to a congressional report. The report, released this week, confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has “already achieved the capabilities necessary to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyber attacks and missile strikes against Taiwan.” The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission is a congressional-appointed agency responsible for providing national security and economic advice to the US government. Their report revealed that the PLA’s current sea and air capability could launch an initial landing force of some 25,000 troops.
Quite alarmingly, the report states, “In view of these developments, it has become less certain that conventional US military forces alone will continue to deter the Chinese leadership from launching an attack on Taiwan. “
The Chinese government follows a “one-China policy,” claiming that there is only one sovereign state under the name of China and that Taiwan is part of China.
In other words, they see Taiwan as a separatist province that will eventually come back under their control.
Taiwanese, however, disagree. They believe they are a separate nation whether or not independence is officially declared.
US President Joe Biden has vowed to defend Taiwan if China attacks.
China’s Terrifying “Armageddon” War Warning: “Ten Times Worse Than Worst Nightmares”
Victor Gao has been called an “unofficial spokesperson” for the Chinese government.
Despite the absence of official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the United States is obligated to defend the island under the Taiwan Relations Act, by which the United States sells arms to the autonomous island.
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Biden this week that encouraging Taiwan independence would be “playing with fire.”
The Chinese state-run Global Times said, “Such movements are extremely dangerous, as is playing with fire. Anyone who plays with fire will get burned.
Australia has also pledged to support the United States in the defense of Taiwan against Chinese attacks.
Victor Gao is a Chinese international relations expert and translator.
A building at the Chinese military base resembles the Taiwanese presidential headquarters.
He issued a chilling warning to Australia, in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, in which he was described as an “unofficial spokesman for the Beijing regime”.
Mr. Gao said, “Those who want to block the unification of China with China’s Taiwan will be doomed to failure.
“Listen, if Australia is fighting with American soldiers in China’s campaign for mainland China reunification with Taiwanese China, then you are talking about the worst thing you could dream of.
“A war between China and the United States will soon spiral out of control, and it will be Armageddon, Armageddon and Armageddon.
“This is what I hope the Australian people will come to understand.
Taiwan is about 180 km from China across the Taiwan Strait.
“You have to treat China with as much respect as you give the United States.”
Troops from a Chinese training base are trained for combat in a simulated Taiwanese capital Taipei.
Satellite images show that a building bears a striking resemblance to Taiwan’s presidential headquarters.
Mr. Gao continued, “Let mainland China unite with Taiwan, and it will make the Chinese, Americans, Australians and humanity as a whole happier and more secure.”
Urging the United States and Australia not to intervene, he said the consequences of an intervention could be catastrophic.
Joe Biden meets Xi Jinping virtually this week.
He said, “Use all your imagination. Think of all the nightmares you can think of, and what will happen will be ten times more than your worst nightmare.
An Australian politician and former Australian Army Major General echoed these fears, telling 60 Minutes Australia: “Basically, given the power they now have in their military, they could now act at any time. .
“That’s what scares me more than anything.”
Asked by the host of the show if Australia should prepare for war “tomorrow”, Mr. Molan replied: “Absolutely”.
However, Gao stressed that China does not want all-out war. He said, “Please don’t fight.
“Don’t pull the trigger. Let’s make peace rather than war. China prefers peace to war, that is the key.
Talks between Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi appear to have put the immediate prospect of war on the back burner.
Xi said, “Humanity lives in a global village and we face multiple challenges together.
“China and the United States must increase their communications and cooperation. “
This is in stark contrast to the high-level talks between the Biden and Jinping administrations in March, which resulted in a slang match in front of media around the world.
