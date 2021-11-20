President Jokowi encourages Pertamina and PLN to prepare a concrete energy transition plan





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Switching to more environmentally friendly energy is one of the government’s efforts to control climate change. President Joko Widodo encouraged PT Pertamina and PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to immediately prepare plans for the energy transition from fossil fuels to green energies. This was conveyed by the President when he gave instructions to the Council of Commissioners and Directors of PT Pertamina and PT PLN at the Presidential Palace in Bogor on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Read also: President Joko Widodo has a serious phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, we are discussing it In a press release from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi said that preparing for the energy transition to green energy is a necessity. Therefore, the President asked to make the best use of time to strengthen the bases towards the energy transition. The president said that the biggest current energy supply in Indonesia is still coal at 67 percent, then fuel or fuel at 15 percent and gas at 8 percent. The head of state believes that if Indonesia can divert this energy, it will have an impact on the balance of payments gains that can affect the currency (currency) Indonesia. Regarding investments, the Chairman encouraged his staff not to complicate the entry of investments into Pertamina and PLN. The President considered that the amount of investments to be granted to Pertamina and PLN was considered very important. Also Read: President Joko Widodo Inaugurates Section 1 of Serang-Panimbang Toll Road The president said the world is changing rapidly, so the big projects going on can change depending on the circumstances. Therefore, the president hopes that foreign investment opportunities should be as open as possible. Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir and Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia also accompanied the President to the event. Video editing: Faqih Fisabilillah

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.tv/article/233905/presiden-jokowi-dorong-pertamina-dan-pln-siapkan-rencana-konkrit-transisi-energi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos