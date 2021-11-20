Politics
India to repeal controversial farm laws that sparked massive protests
In a surprise announcement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday his government would withdraw controversial farm laws that have sparked protests from tens of thousands of farmers throughout the year and posed a significant political challenge to his administration .
Farmers, who form one of India’s most influential voting blocs, have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi since November last year to demand the removal of laws, which they say would drastically reduce their incomes .
The move is a major downfall of the government of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party, which enjoys a majority in parliament but has often been accused by opposition leaders and constitutional experts of passing laws without sufficient consultation. The move also came ahead of key elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
Modi made the announcement during a live televised speech, a medium he has chosen over the years to publicize some of his government’s landmark and sometimes controversial decisions. He urged protesters to return home and said the constitutional process to repeal the laws will begin in December when parliament sits for the winter session.
“While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was missing in our efforts and we couldn’t explain the truth to some of our fellow farmers,” Modi said. during his speech. He then added: “Let’s make a fresh start.”
The laws were passed in September last year and Modi’s party refused to extend the debate despite repeated demands from the opposition.
Front burner22:21321 days of protest Indian farmers step up resolve
For a year, the government defended the laws, claiming they were reforms needed to modernize India’s agricultural sector and boost production through private investment. But farmers protested, saying the legislation would devastate their incomes by ending guaranteed prices and force them to sell their crops to companies at lower prices.
The perceived threats to their income terrified farmers, most of whom work on a small scale: more than two-thirds of them own less than a hectare of land.
Clauses in the legislation also prevented farmers from resolving contract disputes in court, leaving them with no independent means of redress outside of government-appointed bureaucrats.
Protest camp
While the protests were largely peaceful, protesters broke through police barricades in January to storm the historic Red Fort in the center of the capital. Clashes with the police left one dead and hundreds injured.
“Finally, all of our hard work has paid off. Thank you to all the Farmer Brothers and greetings to the Farmer Brothers who have been martyred in this battle,” said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader.
Dozens of farmers have died from suicide, harsh weather conditions and COVID-19 during protests that have since drawn international support from human rights activists and celebrities, including the activist for the climate Greta Thunberg and singer Rihanna.
In Ghazipur, one of the demonstration sites on the outskirts of New Delhi, the celebrations were subdued even as some farmers handed out candy and popped crackers.
Lobby for guaranteed prices for essential crops
Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the agricultural union group organizing the protests, said he welcomed the government’s announcement. But he said the protests would continue until the government assured them of guaranteed prices for some essential crops, a system that was introduced in the 1960s to help India consolidate its food reserves and avoid collapse. shortages.
Modi’s party hailed the move as a move that prioritizes farmers.
Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the ruling BJP, said in a tweet that Modi “has once again proven that he cares about the well-being of farmers.”
But Gilles Verniers, professor of political science at Ashoka University in New Delhi, said that although the announcement was very important, the government will struggle to convince farmers that the repeal is more than just a political opportunity. .
“The government is likely to pass this off as the prime minister listening to the people, but after a year of harsh protests, acrimony and violence, it will be difficult to get this notion accepted,” Verniers said.
The announcement came on the day of the Guru Purab festival, when Sikhs, who made up most of the protesters, were celebrating the birthday of their founder Guru Nanak. The laws have particularly alienated the Sikh community, which constitutes the majority of the population in the Punjab, one of the states with upcoming elections.
Initially, Modi’s government attempted to discredit Sikh farmers by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism. Some leaders of Modi’s party called them “Khalistanis”, a reference to a movement for an independent Sikh homeland.
Such allegations backfired, angering farmers even more.
Opposition leaders, who previously called the laws exploitative and supported the protests, praised the farmers.
“The country’s farmers, by their resistance, have bowed their heads in arrogance,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi of India’s main opposition party in Congress. “Congratulations on the victory against injustice! “
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/india-repealing-farm-laws-1.6254999
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]