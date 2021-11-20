India to repeal controversial farm laws that sparked massive protests

In a surprise announcement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday his government would withdraw controversial farm laws that have sparked protests from tens of thousands of farmers throughout the year and posed a significant political challenge to his administration .

Farmers, who form one of India’s most influential voting blocs, have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi since November last year to demand the removal of laws, which they say would drastically reduce their incomes .

The move is a major downfall of the government of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party, which enjoys a majority in parliament but has often been accused by opposition leaders and constitutional experts of passing laws without sufficient consultation. The move also came ahead of key elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Modi made the announcement during a live televised speech, a medium he has chosen over the years to publicize some of his government’s landmark and sometimes controversial decisions. He urged protesters to return home and said the constitutional process to repeal the laws will begin in December when parliament sits for the winter session.

“While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was missing in our efforts and we couldn’t explain the truth to some of our fellow farmers,” Modi said. during his speech. He then added: “Let’s make a fresh start.”

The laws were passed in September last year and Modi’s party refused to extend the debate despite repeated demands from the opposition.

LISTEN | What have the farmers protested against? CBC’s Salimah Shivji explained what drove the movement earlier this year: Front burner22:21321 days of protest Indian farmers step up resolve CBCs Salimah Shivji takes a closer look at protests by Indian farmers, where a fatal collision sparked more anger at the 300-day standoff with the government. 22:21

For a year, the government defended the laws, claiming they were reforms needed to modernize India’s agricultural sector and boost production through private investment. But farmers protested, saying the legislation would devastate their incomes by ending guaranteed prices and force them to sell their crops to companies at lower prices.

The perceived threats to their income terrified farmers, most of whom work on a small scale: more than two-thirds of them own less than a hectare of land.

Clauses in the legislation also prevented farmers from resolving contract disputes in court, leaving them with no independent means of redress outside of government-appointed bureaucrats.

Protest camp

While the protests were largely peaceful, protesters broke through police barricades in January to storm the historic Red Fort in the center of the capital. Clashes with the police left one dead and hundreds injured.

“Finally, all of our hard work has paid off. Thank you to all the Farmer Brothers and greetings to the Farmer Brothers who have been martyred in this battle,” said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader.

Dozens of farmers have died from suicide, harsh weather conditions and COVID-19 during protests that have since drawn international support from human rights activists and celebrities, including the activist for the climate Greta Thunberg and singer Rihanna.

In Ghazipur, one of the demonstration sites on the outskirts of New Delhi, the celebrations were subdued even as some farmers handed out candy and popped crackers.

Lobby for guaranteed prices for essential crops

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the agricultural union group organizing the protests, said he welcomed the government’s announcement. But he said the protests would continue until the government assured them of guaranteed prices for some essential crops, a system that was introduced in the 1960s to help India consolidate its food reserves and avoid collapse. shortages.

Modi’s party hailed the move as a move that prioritizes farmers.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the ruling BJP, said in a tweet that Modi “has once again proven that he cares about the well-being of farmers.”

A farmer displays a banner after the Prime Minister’s surprise announcement on Friday. (Xavier Galiana / AFP / Getty Images)

But Gilles Verniers, professor of political science at Ashoka University in New Delhi, said that although the announcement was very important, the government will struggle to convince farmers that the repeal is more than just a political opportunity. .

“The government is likely to pass this off as the prime minister listening to the people, but after a year of harsh protests, acrimony and violence, it will be difficult to get this notion accepted,” Verniers said.

The announcement came on the day of the Guru Purab festival, when Sikhs, who made up most of the protesters, were celebrating the birthday of their founder Guru Nanak. The laws have particularly alienated the Sikh community, which constitutes the majority of the population in the Punjab, one of the states with upcoming elections.

Initially, Modi’s government attempted to discredit Sikh farmers by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism. Some leaders of Modi’s party called them “Khalistanis”, a reference to a movement for an independent Sikh homeland.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seen at the recent climate summit in Scotland, announced his intention to repeal farm laws in a televised address. (Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

Such allegations backfired, angering farmers even more.

Opposition leaders, who previously called the laws exploitative and supported the protests, praised the farmers.

“The country’s farmers, by their resistance, have bowed their heads in arrogance,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi of India’s main opposition party in Congress. “Congratulations on the victory against injustice! “