Navjot Sidhu calls Imran Khan ‘older brother’, BJP slams him





ANI | Updated: November 20, 2021 at 6:13 PM IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Punjabi Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu sparked controversy on Saturday after he allegedly called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his “older brother”. was greeted by a Pakistani official on behalf of Imran Khan. “He (Imran Khan) is my older brother,” Sidhu is said to have been said. Amit Malviya attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Sidhu’s remarks. “Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his“ bada bhai. ”The last time he kissed Pakistani army chief General Bajwa, he praised him. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? “Malviya said in a tweet. Congressman Manish Tewari expressed strong reservations about Sidhu’s remarks and said that Imran Khan was “the cat paw of the Pakistani deep state ISI-military” who carries out cross-border terrorism against India. “Imran Khan may be anyone’s older brother, but for India, he is the cat paw of the Pak Deep State ISI military suit which sends weapons and narcotics to Punjab and daily sends terrorists through the LOC in Jammu and Kashmir. Did we forget the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon? “Tewari tweeted. Punjab Minister Pargat Singh came in favor of Sidhu and said if the prime minister went to Pakistan he would call” Desh Premi (lover of the country) “, but Sidhu was called” Desh drohi (anti-national). “” When Prime Minister Modi goes (to Pakistan) it is a ‘Desh Premi’, when Sidhu goes go, it’s ‘Desh Drohi’ … I can’t call you a brother … We follow the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev, “the Punjab minister told ANI at a press conference Sidhu later did not give a direct answer to a question about the BJP’s allegations regarding his alleged remarks on Imran Khan Corridor which was reopened earlier this week ahead of Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purab. of its reopening and attributed it to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran Khan, this was made in ssible, ”Sidhu said. His visit came after another scuffle erupted in the Punjab Congress over the exclusion of Sidhu’s name from the delegation headed by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi comprising state cabinet ministers who visited the Kartarpur Sahib on Thursday. The Kartarpur Corridor connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak Shrine in Gurdaspur District. The corridor, which was opened in 2019, was closed following the COVID-19 pandemic. Sidhu had attended Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony in 2018 and his embrace of General Bajwa had created major controversy. (ANI)

