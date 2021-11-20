COP26: ASEAN’s commitment to the energy sector

Leaders from nearly 200 countries around the world gathered in Glasgow, UK to help advance concrete action on the climate crisis.

After a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) began from October 31 to November 12, 2021 in hopes of securing commitments global issues in mitigation, adaptation and finance.

Among the participants, leaders and delegates from ASEAN countries were present to negotiate and present their positions.

On the way to COP26

In preparation for COP26, ASEAN member states issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to tackle the climate emergency. More specifically, the information highlights the regional achievement of a 21% reduction in energy intensity in the energy sector, exceeding its ambitious target and a 13.9% share of renewable energy in the energy mix in 2018.

A different target, a 32% reduction in energy intensity by 2025, has been set in ASEAN’s new Action Plan for Energy Cooperation (APAEC 2016-2025 Phase II: 2021-2025). The region’s continued effort to accelerate decarbonization is low emissions.

The status of the emissions is demonstrated in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of each country. Despite the severe impact of COVID-19 and climate-related disasters on the economy, and the fact that most ASEAN countries are not significant emitters of greenhouse gases (GHGs), countries developing regions have attempted to achieve the highest possible ambition. via their recently updated NDC.

Lao PDR is committed to unconditionally reducing GHG emissions in 2030 by 60% compared to the business as usual scenario.

Malaysia, which previously pledged to cut its emissions intensity without reservation by 35% and a further 10% after receiving support from developed countries, has now extended its unconditional term to 45% and dropped its conditional clause. .

Unlike its neighbors, Thailand did not change its emissions target in its updated NDC last year, but incorporated the NDC targets into the national strategy.

What happened in Glasgow?

During the event, ASEAN policymakers expressed their contributions in different ways. Indonesia has announced its new regulations that put a price on emissions and carbon trading mechanisms. The carbon emissions market should be set up in a transparent and inclusive manner, as the system should not be used for countries to buy their solution to reduce their emissions. Singapore is also ahead in establishing a carbon tax and is very involved in high-level discussions to complement Article 6 of the Paris Regulation on carbon markets.

One of the imperative outcomes of COP26 was the Global Methane Pledge, which aims to collectively reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Methane is the second largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and comes from agriculture and the fossil fuel industry. More than 100 signatories join this EU-US coalition, including Indonesia, one of the top 10 emitters of methane. In addition, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam are among the other ASEAN member states that have signed this pact.

Another key agreement produced at the conference was the declaration of a global transition from coal to clean energy. More than 40 countries have signed on to this international effort to move away from relentless coal-fired power generation by 2040 or as soon as possible after that. The signatories include half of ASEAN, namely Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam. Although Indonesia and the Philippines exclude the 3rd clause regarding stopping the issuance of new permits for coal-fired power plants, this is still seen as a bold move, given that Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam are among the largest coal producers in Asia. The major coal-producing countries in the world, such as China, the United States (US) and India, did not support this petition.

Several ASEAN governments are also supporting other energy-related initiatives, such as the One Sun Declaration and the Call to Action for Product Efficiency.

Source: ASEAN Energy Center

Lobby for financial support

The commitments made during the NDC and COP26 could not be fulfilled without adequate funding.

Cambodia, for example, could only commit to its NDC targets if there is international support to reduce emissions by 42% by 2030. The kingdom has identified the total funding required of US $ 5.8 billion for mitigation. and an additional US $ 2 billion for adaptation.

The ASEAN Joint Declaration on Climate Change also highlighted guaranteed financial assistance of US $ 100 billion per year for 2020 through 2025 to developing countries, including several ASEAN countries. Financial resources are the main obstacle to climate change mitigation, which should be fully supported by developed countries.

President Joko Jokowi Widodo echoed the call for urgent collective action on climate finance during his speech at COP26: “Indonesia will be able to contribute faster to net zero emissions globally. The question is, how big is the contribution of developed countries to us? “

After heated discussions, nearly 200 countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact on November 13, including the phasing out of coal-fired electricity and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies. The good notions to fight against the climate catastrophe that we heard at COP26 should not remain worthless words among political decision-makers.

The climate summit may be over, but there is a lot of work to be done. Countries must act and report these actions over the next COP27 years in Egypt (short term), achieve their NDC targets by 2030 (medium term) and achieve net zero emissions as soon as possible (long term).

