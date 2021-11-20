Students create giant Boris Johnson artwork to send climate message





A giant Boris Johnson installation made from recycled t-shirts was on display in Manchester. It was created by art students to send a message to the Prime Minister about sustainable fashion. The 30-foot-tall piece of art is part of an exhibition in Manchester Central, and students hope it will help encourage the government to tackle textile waste and raise awareness of the impact of fast fashion on climate change. Students say they created ‘Boris blanket’ to send message about sustainable fashion Credit: Pennsylvania The UK fashion industry produces around 206 tonnes of textile waste each year. The exhibition, known as #wakeupborisblanket, was created by four final year students from Manchester School of Art and Manchester Fashion Institute. Amy Ferrier, George Hood, Joe Taylor and Zoe Ward are behind the project. It was produced from hundreds of recycled t-shirts donated by sustainable fashion brand Eileen Fischer, and it took about a month to create. The installation will be featured alongside the work of world-renowned artists such as Banksy, Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, LS Lowry, Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin, when on display at Manchester Art Fair. Thom Hetherington, CEO of Manchester Art Fair, said: “We always love something big that makes an impact and we also love something that is timely.” The whole point of art is that it is current. It is a snapshot, a commentary on the current state of the world. This article is about sustainability, environmental impact and having had the Cop26 so recently, it seems incredibly relevant and incredibly timely to have this job now. Thom Hetherington, Manchester Art Fair “I think they put together a really powerful piece of the impact of fast fashion and how we all need to think a little more about that environmental impact.” While the numbers are being debated, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has calculated that the fashion industry produces 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions each year, while it uses about 1,500 billion liters of water per year. Fast fashion is cheap clothes bought and then thrown away as trends change, like the 1 bikini sold by Manchester firm Missguided last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2021-11-20/students-create-giant-boris-johnson-artwork-to-send-climate-message

