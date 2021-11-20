BJP condemns Congress over Sidhu’s “bada bhai” address to Imran Khan during his visit to Kartarpur Sahib





Punjabi Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu again sparked controversy after calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his older brother during his visit to Darbar Sahib in Pakistan Kartarpur Sahib on Saturday.

It comes even as Sidhu visited Kartarpur Sahib despite being excluded from the entourage of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channis, visiting the shrine on Thursday, a government official accusing him of a Technical problem.

Meanwhile, his visit to the neighboring country raised eyebrows again as the Congress leader, in an alleged video, was heard saying that Imran Khan was like a “bada bhai” to him and that he ‘liked it a lot. He was greeted by a Pakistani official on behalf of Khan.

The BJP was quick to target Congress, alleging that the opposition party sees terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva as it finds a “bhai jaan” in Khan.

Sharing the video, BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya tweeted, Rahul Gandhi, favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu, calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”. The last time he kissed General Bajwa, head of the Pakistani army, he praised him. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra, calling the development “a matter of grave concern to Indians,” said there was a broader view at work, and Sidhu’s comments were linked to a certain number of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticizing Hindutva.

Referring to the statement of Congress leader Salman Khurshid in his latest book, Patra said the opposition party sees terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva while he finds a “bhai jaan” in Khan. He also noted that Sidhu also praised Imran Khan and even hugged Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on a trip to the country.

Declaring that Punjab is a border state where Pakistan is trying to stir up unrest, Patra said the state needs “mature and patriotic leadership”.

In 2018, Sidhu was severely criticized for hugging Pakistani Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa and sharing the stage with the President of Pakistani Kashmir (POK) during Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony.

The Congress leader, defending his action, had declared that his visit to the neighboring country was not political and he went there at the invitation of his friend Imran Khan. He further told reporters that this was just a normal human reaction.

Imran Khan had shown his support for Sidhu, claiming that those who targeted the politician “are doing a disservice to peace in the subcontinent”.

A year later, in November 2019, Navjot Singh Sidhu, at the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on the Pakistani side of the border, said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won hearts by this action. No one can refuse the contribution of my friend Imran Khan. I also thank Modi ji, no matter if we have political differences, no matter if my life is dedicated to the Gandhi family, I send you a Munnabhai MBBS style hug to Modi sahab for it. Sidhu had said.

