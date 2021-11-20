Mossad espionage forces Erdogan to choose between de-escalation and his own credibility





AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Two weeks after the Turkish intelligence agency said it detected and dismantled an Israeli spy cell, Ankara has said in recent days it has detained two Israeli citizens accused of spying for Tel Aviv, which could bring Turkish relations back -Israel to tensions. Turkish Secret Service arrested the couple for taking photos of the presidential palace in Istanbul. The couple claimed they were unaware that photography of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s palace was banned. A Turkish court last Friday extended the couple’s detention for 20 days and local authorities said they were suspected of spying. Israel’s Channel 12 reported, citing Israeli officials, that if the case is not resolved in three days, they will likely remain detained in Turkey. The Israeli government has started its movement to release the two. According to the Rai Al-Yaum newspaper, a Mossad delegation sent to Ankara was treated coldly by the Turkish authorities. The delegation admitted that there had been a spy operation but argued that it was not aimed at Turkey but at Hamas officials and activities in Turkey. Finally today, Turkey said it has released the couple. Israeli media said they had returned home. Erdogan’s difficult decision: de-escalation or self-credibility The revelation of the Israeli spy operation in Turkey is a blow to the de-escalation efforts slowly made between the two sides since last year. They do not have ambassadors in their capitals due to tensions that have lasted for a decade. A man of sudden political reversals, Erdogan last year showed his willingness to normalize with the Israeli government. In July, Erdogan met with the Israeli president and highlighted the “Israeli-Turkish potentials” for regional peace. However, a few months later, Tel Aviv launched an 11-day war on Gaza with new crimes, infuriating Turkish public opinion with their government’s reconciliation efforts. Turkey’s growing isolation due to tensions with most neighboring countries, strained relations with the United States and Europe, normalization of relations between the Israeli regime and the Arab states, reconciliation between its ally, Qatar, and the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Persia), as well as a combination of economic, energy, intelligence and political advantages led Ankara to regional attempts at de-escalation. The demonstration of the will to normalize with Tel Aviv is driven by these developments. On the other hand, Erdogan hoped that warming relations with the Israelis might help improve relations with Washington. It should be noted that Ankara has traditionally viewed Tel Aviv as a way to make its voice heard in Washington. Erdogan’s display of interest in the thaw makes Israeli leaders feel they have the upper hand in diplomatic engagement with the Turks. While Erdogan remained silent on the spy case, Israeli media said there were signs Ankara would not escalate. The release of the couple proved them right. The interesting point is that Israeli citizens were detained precisely one day after the Knesset received a bill to debate the recognition of the “Armenian genocide” in the early 20th century by the Ottoman Empire, from whose ashes Turkey modern was born. In recent years, alongside Ankara’s criticisms of the Israeli regime’s illegal settlements and the siege of Gaza, the Israeli regime has submitted various bills to parliament to debate the recognition of the Armenian genocide as a black spot in Turkey’s past. Discussing the Knesset’s recognition of the Armenian genocide and also carrying out espionage operations on Turkish soil amid de-escalation measures demonstrate virtually the absence of Israeli concerns about possible Turkish anger and reaction. In fact, Israeli actions are proving difficult for Erdogan who propagates the idea that his government maintains its independence from Western powers, especially in the crisis of the expulsions of Western ambassadors, and places him in the dilemma of whether you have to save your homeland, gesture or retreat for the sake of the benefits resulting from de-escalation. / 129

