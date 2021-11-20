Sad that Pertamina’s investment of IDR 168 trillion has stalled, Jokowi: CEO of my broken story: Okezone Economy





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo expressed his frustration that the construction of a new oil refinery (Grass Root Refinery / GRR) in Tuban was at a standstill. He judged, Pertamina was not alert when cooperation in the construction of this project was offered by Rosneft, one of the Russian oil companies. The proof is that the completion of the construction has not yet reached 5%. “Rosneft in Tuban wants to invest. I understand Rosneft wants it fast, but we don’t want it fast. It is a huge investment, Rp. 2021). To read also: In front of the boss of Pertamina, Jokowi: Our oil imports are too important With a sigh, Jokowi brought up a series of reasons for the stagnation of this project. “Finally, there is a reason, ask for a train, ask for a toll road, only how much percent is Rp. 5,000 billion, only 5% is not there. is the government that has to build it, there is no problem, “he said. According to Jokowi, Pertamina is too comfortable running an existing business and doesn’t want to leave her comfort zone. “The problem is the comfort zone, the comfort zone, the routine zone that we want to get rid of,” he explained. Also read: Managed by Pertamina, Rokan Block files $ 607.5 billion in taxes In addition to the GRR Tuban refinery, Jokowi also mentioned the execution of the PT Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI) refinery project. He said the project has been around since he was president for the first term. However, construction is not yet complete. “The investment amounts to 3.8 billion dollars, and it has not lasted for years,” he concluded.

Indeed, if the TPPI is completed, Indonesia will have a solution to substitute the imported goods. “I was there for the last time, Madam President Director, I took a picture of this story, because it was the same thing that was told. I don’t want to hear this story anymore, I heard it from the previous story, ”he said. . He said there were already two tenders for the project. However, the result is the same. “I am still monitoring the progress of the TPPI. We want the balance of transactions, of exchanges, to run smoothly, not mattering much. Because we can produce ourselves, have the industry, the machines, the raw materials. But we don’t. do it, we import instead, that’s what I’m sad about, “he said.

