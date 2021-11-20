Chinese President Xi Jinping – The New Indian Express





Through PTI BEIJING: The global environment for construction projects under China’s BRI is becoming increasingly complex, President Xi Jinping said, encouraging officials to seize strategic opportunities and actively respond to the challenges facing them. faced his multibillion-dollar pet initiative, which is expected to face competition. of the United States’ B3W plan. Xi on Friday called for efforts to continue promoting the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through joint efforts and the initiative should aim for high-level, sustainable and people-centered progress. ‘To be human. Noting that the international environment for the construction of the BRI is becoming increasingly complex, Xi, at a high-level symposium on the initiative, urged Chinese officials to maintain their resolve, to seize strategic opportunities, actively respond to challenges and move forward. Without any direct reference, Xi called for promoting political consensus into concrete actions and turning recognition of ideas into practical results, state media reported. He also suggested expanding new areas of cooperation, such as pandemic control, low-carbon development and e-commerce. This is the first time Xi has spoken about the BRI after US President Joe Biden launched the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative at the G-7 summit in June, with the aim of creating “an infrastructure focused on values, high level and transparent. partnership ”to help finance projects in developing countries. China has played down any competition between the two, saying the BIS is open to international cooperation. During his November 16 virtual summit with Biden, Xi, in a veiled reference to the BRI-B3W initiatives, told the US president that China’s proposed global initiatives are all open to the United States. “We hope the reverse is also true,” he said. A favorite Xi initiative, the BIS was launched in 2013 to fund infrastructure projects around the world by leveraging China’s huge $ 3.21 trillion foreign exchange reserves to bolster Beijing’s global influence. Since then, the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) connecting Chinese Xinjiang to the Pakistani port of Gwadar has become the flagship project against which India has raised protests as it passes through Kashmir occupied by the Pakistan (PoK). The lack of transparency of BIS agreements and the growing indebtedness of small countries have raised concerns around the world. The 99-year lease of the Port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka to China has raised alarm bells about the inconveniences of the BRI and pressure from Beijing for large infrastructure projects costing billions of dollars in small countries. Since the launch of the B3W initiative emphasizing transparency and democratic values, China seems to be in the process of renaming the BRI. Han Wenxiu, a ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official for financial and economic affairs, recently told the media here, “We must make sure that the BIS adapts to new circumstances and new vitality.” “First of all, we will focus on the development of the green belt and roads”, giving importance to green infrastructure, green energy and green finance, he said. . The new railway projects undertaken under the BRI guarantee the passage of animals, he said, highlighting Xi’s recent announcement at a United Nations conference that China will not build new projects of coal-fired electricity abroad. Han also referred to the BRI’s emphasis on inclusive development projects with a focus on sustainable development.

