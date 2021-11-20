Narendra Modi launches worldwide appeal for Atmanirbhar Bharat in Jhansi





Modi handed over HAL’s light combat helicopter to the Indian Air Force, DRDO & BEL’s advanced electronic warfare suite for warships to the Indian Navy and drones developed by Indian startups to the Indian Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jhansi. Image Courtesy: ANI / Twitter

In a major push to increase production in the national defense sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv in Jhansi on Friday and said India was working to empower its forces and the country had been one of the largest arms buying countries in the world. However, now the country’s mantra is – Make in India, Make for the world. Speaking on the occasion of Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv to Jhansi, Modi said that there is bravery in every part of Jhansi and that he is happy to be in Jhansi on the Jayanti of Rani Lakshmibai. “Today is the birthday of our queen Laxmibai of, the culmination of bravery and power! Today, this land of Jhansi witnesses the great feast of the nectar of freedom! And today, a strong and powerful new India is taking shape on this land, ”the Prime Minister said. Pointing to the historic fort of Jhansi behind him, he called him a living witness to the fact that India has never lost a battle for lack of courage and bravery! He added: “If Rani Laxmibai had modern resources and weapons on par with the British, then the country’s history of independence might have been different.” Modi went on to say, “Our government has started admitting girls to Sainik schools. In 33 Sainik schools, the admission of girls also started from this session. Girls like Rani Laxmibai will also be graduating from Sainik schools, which will take the responsibility of the country’s defense, security and development on their shoulders. “ “Today, on the one hand, the strength of our forces is increasing, but at the same time, the ground is also prepared for the youth able to protect the country in the future. These 100 Sainik schools, which will be launched, they will work in the times to come to put the future of the country in powerful hands, ”Modi said. He said, “Today, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday, Kartik Purnima is also Dev-Deepawali. I bow down to Guru Nanak Dev ji and send my warmest wishes to all compatriots at these festivals. “ Modi said Jhansi also witnessed the bravery and military prowess of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai, who was a full ally of Rani Laxmibai. He said: “I also bow at the feet of the immortal heroine of the freedom struggle of 1857, pay my respects.” The Prime Minister then spoke about Major Dhyachand. He said: “I would also like to remember another son of Jhansi, Major Dhyanchand ji, who paid tribute to the Indian sports world around the world. Some time ago our government announced that the Khel Ratna The country’s awards would be named after Major Dhyan Chand ji. “ Prior to his remarks, Modi officially handed over the HAL Light Combat Helicopter to the Indian Air Force, DRDO designed and manufactured by BEL an advanced electronic warfare suite for Indian Navy warships, and drones / UAVs developed by Indian startups to the Indian Army. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the 600 MW Ultramega solar power park at Garautha in Jhansi. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said of Modi’s launch of defense projects: “The Defense Ministry is working in mission mode. This is a new India, this event is a symbol of the role of women in the defense of the nation as well as the exceptional contribution of women in the construction of our country. I want to assure the country that the day will soon come when 90% of the country’s defense needs equipment will be manufactured in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/make-in-india-make-for-the-world-narendra-modi-gives-a-global-appeal-for-atmanirbhar-bharat-in-jhansi-10150261.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos