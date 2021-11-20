Jokowi brings together PLN officials – Pertamina discusses green energy roadmap





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo convened the board of directors of the commissioners of two state-owned companies, Pertamina and PLN, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java. In that case, Jokowi provide guidance to immediately prepare for the transition from national energy to green energy. According to the G20 and COP26 summit meetings in Europe early last month, Jokowi said this energy transition can no longer be delayed. The Head of State has requested that the main concept of energy transfer begins to be prepared. “What will we do next year, what will we do next year, what will we do in five years, in 10 years we will stop coal for example. It has to be concrete and clear, and detailed. Not just macro, but there are details of the plan, ”Jokowi said. in its directive posted on YouTube of the presidential secretariat, on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Jokowi pointed out that fossil fuels will be completely shut down at some point in the future. In fact, currently at PLN only, the use of coal is still very important. Even Pertamina’s business still relies on oil and gas activities. This will have an impact if in the future the use of electric cars and electric cookers will be more massive. “It’s your job to find the cheapest technology, which is the cheapest. It’s your job to go there. And it’s a quick job. Because whoever can take on the role as early as possible in will benefit, ”Jokowi said. Jokowi said 67% of Indonesia’s national energy is still supplied by coal aka coal, fuel is 15 percent and gas is 8 percent. If these energy sources can be replaced with greener energy, he said, Indonesia could make a bigger profit. “For example, all cars are replaced by electricity, all domestic gas is replaced by electricity, because PLN excess supplyThis means that the supply of PLN is absorbed, the oil imports in Pertamina will decrease, ”said Jokowi. If it can be done, according to Jokowi, Indonesia can benefit in the form of a balance of payments. This balance problem has not been resolved for decades because the problem of domestic oil imports is too large. “And this affects currency we. Influencing the name cost a dollar we. Because Pertamina has to supply every month, she has to buy dollars in the market in very large quantities, ”Jokowi said. Therefore, Jokowi asked the board and commissioners to start preparing a strategy. They were asked to identify resources that could be converted into greener energy, such as hydropower, geothermal, solar and bio. “Because it will be signed by us (by the world). Don’t invest in Indonesia because it still uses fossils. Don’t help Indonesia because it still uses fossils. This is what we have to anticipate, “he said. Jokowi. Read also : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the phone with Jokowi

