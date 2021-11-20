Kangana Ranaut calls India a jihadist nation, Sonu Sood thanks Narendra Modi and here’s how celebrities reacted to the withdrawal of agricultural laws





Farmers in our country have been protesting for a year after the government announced three laws that they had not accepted. However, yesterday on the occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to withdraw the controversial laws. The Prime Minister’s decision was applauded by many, even celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and others hailed the good news. Initially when the laws were announced the government received criticism about it, the situation worsened when it went viral and became global news after farmers started to protest. International figures like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa, Lilly Singh, Hasan Minhaj, Jazzy B, Amanda Cerny and many more supported the farmer’s request. Previously, the discussion between farmers and legislators had taken place several times but nothing concrete came out of it. On Gurunanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologized to the nation and assured them that in the next session of Parliament, they would complete the process of repealing the three laws. Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ decision to withdraw the controversial law, actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Raj and others have shown their support. Kangana Ranaut took her stories to Instagram and wrote: If people on the streets started making laws and not the government elected to parliament, then even it is a jihadist nation Congratulations to all who wanted it as that. Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana also wrote: Finally victory is yours, congratulations to all farmers. A big gift from Guru Nanak Dev Jis Prakash Parv. Happy Gurpurab. The fierce fighters of farmers in my country brought the KING to their knees sharing @anitanairauthor poem told by me in support of #FarmersProtest against 3 #farmlaws.. #JaiKisan #i was just asking pic.twitter.com/9c3AF1x3AC – Prakash Raj (kasprakashraaj) November 19, 2021 , arenarendramodi , – sony sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021 Congratulations the farmers. You have shown that it is possible. The protests are working.

Prayers for all those who have lost their lives. Their sacrifices were not in vain.

May God always be with you our Annadaatas!

Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan! – Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 19, 2021 ! https://t.co/r9jwMuXvL8 – RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 19, 2021 Also .. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan https://t.co/UgujPdw2Zw – taapsee pan (@taapsee) November 19, 2021 Grateful towards arenarendramodi to repeal agricultural laws, finally.

I wish we didn’t have to let the stalemate go on for so long, causing the loss of so many lives. And demonize, debase, delegitimize Farm Protest and the demonstrators.#Farmlawsrepealed 1/2 – Gul Panag (@GulPanag) November 19, 2021 Addressing the nation on the feast of Guru Purab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “While apologizing to the nation, I mean with a sincere and pure heart that something is missing. maybe to our tapasya (dedication) which we couldn’t explain. the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our fellow farmers. But today is Prakash Parv, now is not the time to blame anyone. Today I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. “I would ask all of my protesting farmer friends, today is auspicious Guru Purab day, come home to your fields and your families and make a fresh start, let’s move forward again.” Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information. Use the images Kangana, Narendra Modi and Sonu Sood for the thumb Must read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 15: remains superb, has a chance to overtake Bang Bang at the end of the weekend; Katrina Kaif is the common factor Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/kangana-ranaut-calling-india-as-jihadi-nation-sonu-sood-thanking-narendra-modi-heres-how-celebs-reacted-to-the-withdrawal-of-farm-laws/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos