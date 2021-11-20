Politics
Defense Briefing Note: Northrop CEO: Scattered M&A Ahead; Russia’s new fighter plane; Defense companies: chip makers? and more.
We still may not know the official Pentagon position on mergers and acquisitions, but over the months we have a better idea of how top defense CEOs view the market.
Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden became the latest to weigh in on a mergers and acquisitions market in a discussion with Brookings Institutions Michael OHanlon earlier this week. While Warden noted that her opinion doesn’t really matter since it’s the government that approves or disapproves of sales, she set out her take on the aerospace and defense industry. .
What I see is a belief that in many areas we are either the right number of industrial base participants or even a little light, she said. So I don’t see much more consolidation, especially not at the top level, or even what I would call the mid-level of companies.
There will always be some level of small business consolidation, she continued. It’s clean. This helps these organizations to be well capitalized and to be able to take their ideas and scale to the next level. And so I believe this will continue to happen. As long as this is happening at a rate similar to new companies entering the industry, that is fine in my opinion, and that is what I see today. So we’re probably healthy as we sit here today.
Just a few weeks ago, Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet said the window for defense mergers and acquisitions was not so open at the moment, in part because of a increased regulatory oversight by the Biden administration. Lockheeds’ acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, announced late last year, has been delayed until 2022 amid increased government scrutiny of the deal. It is expected to close in the first quarter, executives said last month in a quarterly earnings call.
We still don’t know the official Pentagon M&A policy, as the Biden administration still hasn’t held the first two positions in the office, not to mention a number of important assistant secretaries further down the organizational chart.
No more fixed price contracts, please. Warden also criticized the Pentagon’s occasional practice of buying weapons under fixed-price development contracts.
The use of firm fixed price development contracts, I think, is very damaging, she said. It shifts too much risk, too early in the life cycle and it discourages leaning far forward and taking the risk of failing and having to reset and move in a different direction; In addition, the government loses control of these decisions because they are all transferred to the industrial partner.
Auto chip makers? Ford and General Motors are taking steps that could lead automakers to manufacture computer chips, the the Wall Street newspaper reports. Ford announcement On Thursday, she signed a strategic collaboration with New York-based GlobalFoundries to advance semiconductor manufacturing and technology development in the United States, with the goal of increasing chip supply for Ford and the American auto industry. The auto industry has been hit hard by the shortage of chips, which are growing in importance as cars become more self-sufficient and switch to battery-powered electric propulsion. Defense and aerospace companies have not been immune to chip shortages.
Russia’s new fighter plane. Fifth generation Su-75 Checkmate fighter do his international debut at the Dubai Air Show this week. The plane is launched as an alternative to the American-made F-35, Break the defense reports.
General Atomics is secretly developing a new drone which can carry 16 Hellfire missiles, Breaking Defense reports.
Make movements: The miter board has elected Mike Rogers, the former Michigan Republican congressman who chaired the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, chairman of its board.
Programming note: We were off next Friday for the Thanksgiving vacation, so look for the next Defense Business Brief on December 3rd.
Defense One
Higher salaries and more expensive guns are looming as the Defense Ministry prepares the next budget proposal.
A Ronald Reagan Institute task force says the government needs to spend more on skills training and manufacturing infrastructure.
The Inspector General and independent public accounting firms this year audited DoD’s $ 3.2 trillion in assets and $ 3 trillion in liabilities.
A new policy prohibits unvaccinated soldiers from re-enlisting and promoting because the governor of Oklahoma has said the National Guard does not have to obey Biden’s vax mandate.
The US Space Force takes Russia’s destruction of its own satellite as a warning.
Beijing’s aggression against the island and nuclear ambitions are major concerns for the administration.
Analysis of the classified, Pacific-focused “Global 14” will continue for weeks or months, a Navy official said.
Xi Jinping’s effort to cement power for life brings rigidity and fragility.
