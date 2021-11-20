Jokowi reveals the investment constraints that haunt PLN and Pertamina





DRAWING. President Jokowi revealed the investment constraints that often arise at PT PLN and PT Pertamina.

Journalist: Philemon the Great | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed the investment constraints that often arise in the State Electricity Company (PLN) and PT Pertamina. Jokowi said that many investors are in fact ready to invest in Pertamina and PLN. However, this intention is hampered by the complexity of the process in bureaucracy and state-owned enterprises. “I’m a person on the ground, yes sometimes I want to be angry for something I know but it’s really hard to do,” Jokowi said during the presidential briefing to the Pertamina commissioners and directors. PLN, Saturday (20/11). Jokowi also asked that this obstacle can be overcome immediately. Jokowi called on the commissioners and directors of the two state-owned companies to perform their duties with professionalism. Read also: Jokowi sprays Pertamina-PLN, asks not to prolong the energy transition Jokowi continued, Pertamina and PLN must open up to inbound investment. Also, both companies should be open in their calculations regarding the workload they have. “This means that PLN, Pertamina must maintain the governance of every existing mission. Again, do not take a tour, do not hide in the name of the mission so that the management is not efficient, supplyIt’s not true, ”Jokowi said. Jokowi added that in the future, efforts to boost energy transition should be led by both countries. This is what was agreed at the G20 summit and at the COP26 in Glasgow.If the energy transition does not take place immediately, Indonesia’s chances of obtaining investments will be even more difficult. “Don’t invest in Indonesia because it still uses fossils, don’t help Indonesia because it still uses fossils, the pressure must be like that, that’s what to anticipate,” Jokowi concluded. Read also: Primary health, economics can be number two DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Philemon the Great

Publisher: Wahyu T. Rahmawati

