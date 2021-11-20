Donald Trump’s photo book “Our Journey Together” will launch on December 7th





Former United States President Donald Trump is preparing to publish his first book since leaving the White House. Donald Trump will launch the book Our Journey Together on Dec. 7, which consists of more than 300 photographs of his tenure, according to the Associated Press. The book which features photos of his administration has his own captions, some of which were handwritten by him.

Former US President Donald President has decided not to publish the book Our Journey Together through a traditional New York publisher. Instead, he decided to publish the book through a new company that was started by his son Donald Trump Jr. alongside his campaign assistant Sergio Gor, Winning Team Publishing. In a statement released on Friday, November 19, Trump said the book would feature moments from his time in the White House.

Donald Trump announces the release of his first book

President Donald’s book includes images like building the southern border wall, cutting US taxes, rebuilding our military, and relationships with world leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump in a statement released Friday said: Our Journey Together features unforgettable moments from our time in Washington: the construction of the southern border wall; reduce taxes in the Americas; confirm nearly 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court judges; rebuild our army; creation of the Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin and many other world leaders, according to AP.

According to the AP report, Trump, when announcing the book’s release, also included a link to the company’s website. People can pre-order the book for $ 74.99 in a standard size and $ 229.99 for a signed copy. The Winning Team Publishing website has shared some details regarding the book that will be released in December. According to 45books.com, in the photo book, every photograph has been handpicked by the president, as has every caption in the book, including those handwritten by him. Former US President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. told 45books.com: “No one has accomplished as much for America as my father did in four years in the White House. amazing photo book documents every step of the way. Truly one of a kind!

